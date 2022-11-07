Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference The African National Congress concluded its nomination process ahead of the party's National Elective Conference in December 7 November 2022 5:40 PM
Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days Cable theft, large population densities, poverty, and informal settlements seem to be the biggest contributors to the damage of el... 7 November 2022 4:54 PM
Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest 7 November 2022 3:35 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 November 2022 12:51 PM
'We're on the right track, but pace is slow' - KZN Econ Dev MEC Siboniso Duma Refiloe Mpankanyane speaks to Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal who... 5 November 2022 10:54 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
View all Politics
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money se... 7 November 2022 7:27 PM
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi. 7 November 2022 6:43 PM
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 7 November 2022 5:31 PM
View all Business
Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men Osteoporosis is a word we hear about a lot but many of us have little understanding of what this killer disease is and how it affe... 7 November 2022 3:05 PM
Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SA 7 November 2022 2:27 PM
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do! 7 November 2022 8:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin

7 November 2022 12:51 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

Delivered to you every afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met the deadline to make his evidence submission to the Section 89 panel investigating the Phala Phala farm robbery. That's the lead story on The Midday Report today and the key issue needing to be addressed is what exactly this panel is empowered to do and by when will it get it done.

Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke to the President of the African Transformation Movement, Vuyo Zungula, who was a key figure in initiating and ensuring the panel was convened.

We believe that indeed there is prima facie evidence and that the President has an impeachment case to answer.

Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

When there are issues of misconduct on the side of the President, it is Parliament that has got the primary objective of holding the President accountable.

Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

  • Minority parties weigh in on city of Jo'burg’s financial state and brief the media.
  • Will public service wage strike go ahead?
  • COP27: Why is it important? Why should you care? What is SA's stance?
  • Roads are blocked and Matric learners at Witbank schools impacted.
  • NEWS24 continues with its investigation around the murder of Babita Deokaran.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin




7 November 2022 12:51 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

More from Politics

KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs. Twitter/@edtea_kzn.

'We're on the right track, but pace is slow' - KZN Econ Dev MEC Siboniso Duma

5 November 2022 10:54 AM

Refiloe Mpankanyane speaks to Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal who reflects on his first 100 days in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The PSA (Public Servants Association of South Africa) is a registered trade union at the forefront of labour developments. The PSA is the largest, politically non-affiliated, fully-representative union in the Public Service. Picture:@public.servants.association/Facebook.

Could the public sector benefit from depoliticisation?

3 November 2022 1:13 PM

Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on whether a public sector that exists outside of politics can be a solution to dysfunctional state services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Tembisa Hospital. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/Eyewitness News

More dodgy contracts exposed in GP Health Dept, linked to Ramaphosa's nephew

3 November 2022 8:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Bloom, the DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Speculation on new mayor for Ekurhuleni Municipality

2 November 2022 2:48 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on Monday, 24 October 2022. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Mbalula guns for ANC secretary general post

2 November 2022 10:39 AM

On 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia', Fikile 'Mr Fixit' Mbalula speaks to his political aspirations and what the party has learnt since 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Award-winning journalist Pieter du Toit's book "The ANC Billionaires: Big Capital's Gambit and the Rise of the Few". Image: @PieterDuToit/Twitter

How big business laid the groundwork for ANC 'few' to become billionaires

1 November 2022 5:37 PM

Journalist and best-selling author Pieter du Toit talks about his new book 'The ANC Billionaires' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Western Cape High Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector says legal team not pulled services

1 November 2022 1:44 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini speaking at his coronation ceremony in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King

28 October 2022 1:23 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SIU says Tsotsi's Terry Pheto knew of probe into alleged NLC corruption

Local

'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat

Sport

Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANCWL task team wants Ramaphosa to serve second term with woman deputy

7 November 2022 8:57 PM

Man accused of killing German tourist in Mpumalanga denied bail

7 November 2022 7:58 PM

Ekurhuleni EFF set to field own candidate during mayoral election

7 November 2022 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA