Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa
JOHANNESBURG - To celebrate her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union embarked on an African tour called the #WadeWorldTour with the aim to visit as many African countries as she could with her family.
The actor has so far visited a number of countries including Zanzibar where she celebrated her 50th birthday. She then went on to Ghana and Namibia before heading to South Africa where she has been promoting her haircare line, Flawless by Gabrielle Union.
“As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends and all the friends I haven’t even met in person who have kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself. Thank y’all for rockin with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine,” wrote Gabrielle on Instagram.
Flawless is a collaboration between Union and natural hair activist Larry Sims, her friend and celebrity stylist. Weeks ago, Flawless by Gabrielle Union announced that it would be available in South Africa, and that it would be found exclusively in Clicks stores.
The haircare line was first launched in the United States in 2017. At the time, the actress was undergoing IVF therapy and suffered from severe hair loss.
In collaboration with Sims, the dynamic duo worked to identify the best options available to customers wanting to restoring her hair to health and leverage.
The haircare line offers solutions that range from hydrating, repairing, defining and protecting hair from heat.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa
