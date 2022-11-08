



John Maytham spoke to pulmonologist and researcher based at the University of Cape Town, Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, about the smoking habits of teenagers.

One in four matrics in affluent schools vape .

Many students say they vape to cope with stress.

FILE: According to a study, 25% of matrics in affluent schools vape. Picture: Krystian Graba from Pixabay

According to Van Zyl-Smit, a study has revealed that more than 25% of matric students in these affluent areas vape.

He added that it is not only matric students that have picked up this habit, but it can be seen throughout high school aged children.

It is not only the matrics. There are grade 8s and I have been asked to come and talk to some grade 7s who are also vaping. Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, pulmonologist and researcher based at the University of Cape Town

He said that while there is a social element to smoking vapes, many students are reporting that they use vaping to cope with stress and anxiety.

The pressure that students are experiencing in high school has led to them vaping to get the dopamine release to help them cope.

He said this has led to many students showing signs of developing an addiction to nicotine.

Van Zyl-Smit said the vape market desperately needs to be regulated to prevent this rise of addiction in high school students.

To have vast numbers of high school students using vast amounts of nicotine is just crazy. Professor Richard van Zyl-Smit, pulmonologist and researcher based at the University of Cape Town

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : High numbers of high school students vaping to manage stress, says expert