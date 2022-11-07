Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest





John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Veronica Mokhoali, about the funeral of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

JOHANNESBURG: Bokgabo Poo was laid to rest three weeks after her kidnapping, rape, murder and mutilation.

The service was held at her home in Ekurhuleni before she was buried at a nearby cemetery.

It was attended by her family, community members, government officials and the Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa.

Family members, heartbroken by the loss of the little girl, called out government officials for allowing her alleged murderer and rapist, Ntokozo Zikhali, a convicted paedophile, back into society.

A lot of questions that came out from a family who should have been spending the day mourning their loved one was, instead, asking questions to a government saying, 'you have failed this child, therefore, you have failed every child in the country'. Veronica Mokhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News

