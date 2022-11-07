Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Veronica Mokhoali, about the funeral of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo.
JOHANNESBURG: Bokgabo Poo was laid to rest three weeks after her kidnapping, rape, murder and mutilation.
The service was held at her home in Ekurhuleni before she was buried at a nearby cemetery.
It was attended by her family, community members, government officials and the Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa.
Family members, heartbroken by the loss of the little girl, called out government officials for allowing her alleged murderer and rapist, Ntokozo Zikhali, a convicted paedophile, back into society.
A lot of questions that came out from a family who should have been spending the day mourning their loved one was, instead, asking questions to a government saying, 'you have failed this child, therefore, you have failed every child in the country'.Veronica Mokhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Local
Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference
The African National Congress concluded its nomination process ahead of the party's National Elective Conference in DecemberRead More
Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days
Cable theft, large population densities, poverty, and informal settlements seem to be the biggest contributors to the damage of electricity substations, like the Lenasia substation which was damaged last week Friday morning and was fixed today in the afternoon.Read More
Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa
In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SARead More
Saint club in Cape Town names and shames non-paying patrons
A tweet went viral from Saint champagne bar lounge in Cape Town threatening to release images of customers who did not pay for their alcohol.Read More
WATCH: Little boy refuses to leave granny's house
A video went viral when a little boy was crying and refusing to leave his grandmother's house after his parents came to fetch him.Read More
Why do so many South Africans choose not to vote?
Voting is a key component of any democracy but in South Africa disillusionment with elections has led to low voter turnout.Read More
Human trafficking and kidnappings on rise in SA - Missing Children SA
A series of kidnappings and human trafficking cases in the country has gone viral and according to Missing Children SA, very few convictions are taking place.Read More
SIU says Tsotsi's Terry Pheto knew of probe into alleged NLC corruption
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) received a preservation order from the Pretoria High Court on Friday to attach 12 properties linked to NLC officials.Read More
Guard against renovations that can lower your home’s value, says broker
Overcapitalising on your home can make it difficult for it to pierce through the price ceiling that is relative to the property’s location.Read More