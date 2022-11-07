Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference The African National Congress concluded its nomination process ahead of the party's National Elective Conference in December 7 November 2022 5:40 PM
Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days Cable theft, large population densities, poverty, and informal settlements seem to be the biggest contributors to the damage of el... 7 November 2022 4:54 PM
Emotions run high as slain 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo is laid to rest 7 November 2022 3:35 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Panel investigating Phala Phala robbery set to begin Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 November 2022 12:51 PM
'We're on the right track, but pace is slow' - KZN Econ Dev MEC Siboniso Duma Refiloe Mpankanyane speaks to Siboniso Duma, MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal who... 5 November 2022 10:54 AM
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy' Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for governm... 3 November 2022 5:47 PM
View all Politics
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money se... 7 November 2022 7:27 PM
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi. 7 November 2022 6:43 PM
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 7 November 2022 5:31 PM
View all Business
Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men Osteoporosis is a word we hear about a lot but many of us have little understanding of what this killer disease is and how it affe... 7 November 2022 3:05 PM
Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SA 7 November 2022 2:27 PM
It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do! 7 November 2022 8:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy am... 4 November 2022 10:47 AM
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when' Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital. 3 November 2022 5:21 PM
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified? Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and it... 2 November 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved. 31 October 2022 2:38 PM
View all Africa
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the... 4 November 2022 5:53 PM
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener. 3 November 2022 4:03 AM
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye' The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark i... 2 November 2022 5:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men

7 November 2022 3:05 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Calcium
osteoporosis
diseases

Osteoporosis is a word we hear about a lot but many of us have little understanding of what this killer disease is and how it affects our lives.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa, Tereza Hough, about how we can approach diagnosing and treating osteoporosis.

Hough says that the disease is more prevalent in women, however, men also get it. Between 5 and 6 million South Africans are said to have osteoporosis and millions of South Africans remain unaware that they have it.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over the age of 50 will suffer from an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime.

Teréza Hough, CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa

Hough says that there are misconceptions that only white women get the disease.

The myth out there is that it is a disease that little, old, white ladies get.

Teréza Hough, CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa

Hough compares osteoporosis to cholesterol because many patients do not notice that they have it until their bone breaks.

We call it a silent killer because you can’t feel your bones becoming thinner… The first sign you have of osteoporosis is breaking a bone.

Teréza Hough, CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa

In addition, people can become shorter due to osteoporosis with bone density tests being available as a way to diagnose osteoporosis. However, this causes challenges as the machines to diagnose are not easily accessible in South Africa, says Hough.

Hough advises people to stop smoking and drinking too much and to consume more calcium. In addition, she says older people should not fall because falling leads to bone fractures.

Calcium is important throughout your life, about 3 dairy portions - a cup of milk, a cup of yogurt, and a cup of cheese or supplementation dairy if you are lactose intolerant… Veggies, almonds contain a lot of calcium but you should not consume more than 500-600mg of supplements per day.

Teréza Hough, CEO of the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




7 November 2022 3:05 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Calcium
osteoporosis
diseases

More from Lifestyle

Missing Image Placeholder

Gabrielle Union promotes haircare line in SA, during tour of Africa

7 November 2022 2:27 PM

In celebration of her 50th birthday, Gabrielle Union did a tour around Africa called the #WadeWorldTour before stopping in SA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

It's back! Toilet paper fitness trend makes a return

7 November 2022 8:33 AM

It is widely available, follows an uncomplicated exercise routine, and the good news is any ply will do!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afrofeast Festival promises one-of-a-kind music, food experience in Bloemfontein

6 November 2022 12:16 PM

Speaking to 702's Refiloe Mpakanyane, the festival's Founder and CEO Kholofelo Maleka said the multicultural event seeks to establish Bloemfontein as a key destination for high-profile events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Maddi Bazzocco on Unsplash

Is sleeping in separate beds the answer to a long lasting, loving relationship?

6 November 2022 10:05 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, about the concept of 'sleep divorce'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man vaping. Picture: Pixabay.com

Younger children falling prey to the vaping craze in SA, expert warns of risks

5 November 2022 3:16 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at The Teddy Bear Clinic about the effect that vaping has on the developing mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Kumi Naidoo/LinkedIn

Get to know Human rights activist Kumi Naidoo with a Song, Book & Dish

4 November 2022 6:59 PM

Here are a few facts about the life-long social justice campaigner and former secretary-general of Amnesty International.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dmitrimaruta/123rf.com

Porn mirrors sex and makes people just as happy, according to new SA study

4 November 2022 5:26 PM

The study proves that porn mirrors sex in its function and effects as it delivers the same biochemical reactions in the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @DrRebeccaMalope/Twitter.

My sister's encouraging words helped me overcome failure, says Rebecca Malope

4 November 2022 4:21 PM

South African gospel icon Rebecca Malope shared two of her biggest failures with Relebogile Mabotja.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Chinnachote Napraiwan/ 123rf.com

Both partners must want to make it work, says dating coach on cheating

4 November 2022 2:45 PM

It is possible to repair a relationship riddled with infidelity if both partners are willing to put in work, said relationship coach Leigh Joy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

ANCWL task team wants Ramaphosa to serve second term with woman deputy

7 November 2022 8:57 PM

Man accused of killing German tourist in Mpumalanga denied bail

7 November 2022 7:58 PM

Ekurhuleni EFF set to field own candidate during mayoral election

7 November 2022 7:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA