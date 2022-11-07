Osteoporosis: A 'silent killer' that affects women and men
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to the CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa, Tereza Hough, about how we can approach diagnosing and treating osteoporosis.
Hough says that the disease is more prevalent in women, however, men also get it. Between 5 and 6 million South Africans are said to have osteoporosis and millions of South Africans remain unaware that they have it.
1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over the age of 50 will suffer from an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime.Teréza Hough, CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa
Hough says that there are misconceptions that only white women get the disease.
The myth out there is that it is a disease that little, old, white ladies get.Teréza Hough, CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa
Hough compares osteoporosis to cholesterol because many patients do not notice that they have it until their bone breaks.
We call it a silent killer because you can’t feel your bones becoming thinner… The first sign you have of osteoporosis is breaking a bone.Teréza Hough, CEO at the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa
In addition, people can become shorter due to osteoporosis with bone density tests being available as a way to diagnose osteoporosis. However, this causes challenges as the machines to diagnose are not easily accessible in South Africa, says Hough.
Hough advises people to stop smoking and drinking too much and to consume more calcium. In addition, she says older people should not fall because falling leads to bone fractures.
Calcium is important throughout your life, about 3 dairy portions - a cup of milk, a cup of yogurt, and a cup of cheese or supplementation dairy if you are lactose intolerant… Veggies, almonds contain a lot of calcium but you should not consume more than 500-600mg of supplements per day.Teréza Hough, CEO of the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/hands-old-age-time-elderly-5049725/
