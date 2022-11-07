COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
- President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the COP27 climate change summit in Egypt.
- Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver a national statement during the high-level segment of the summit on Tuesday.
- In his weekly newsletter, the President mentioned of the importance of developed nations meeting their climate change obligations
Representatives from around the world are meeting in Egypt for the annual global climate talks, commonly referred to as COP27.
The climate talks began on Sunday in Sharm El-sheikh, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in attendance.
On 8 November 2022, the President will deliver a national statement during the high-level segment of the summit.
In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa indicated South Africa's commitment to the fight against climate change, but emphasised the importance of developed countries to meet their obligations.
"One of the issues we will be highlighting at COP27 is that multilateral financial institutions need to lower the cost for developing economies to borrow money to fund their climate adaptation and mitigation efforts," said Ramaphosa.
Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One says investing in renewable energy is South Africa best option.
RELATED: COP27: 'We are funding our own extinction. It’s not rational!'
Right now, if you're building new capacity, your least cost option is renewable. It's well below coal at this point in time.Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One
When we as South Africa think about how we're going to deal with our electricity shortage, it's not about coal. Our most recent coal-fired power stations, Medupi and Kusile were badly built and have many issues, but they will be running for many years to come.Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One
We just have lots of really old power stations, that are going to be decommissioned. And what's going to replace those? Renewables are our cheapest option.Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/climate-sign-outside-blur-2990654/
