Former official implicated in Life Esidimeni tragedy denies withholding info





John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo, on an update on the inquest into the 2016 Life Esidimeni tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG: More than 140 patients died as a result of the termination of the Life Esidimeni contract in 2016.

Makgabo Manamela headed the mental healthcare unit at the time of the tragedy and was accused of withholding information about the deaths.

The accusation came from former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu in an affidavit written to the inquest.

However, Manamela denied that she withheld information, saying that she submitted information about the deaths to other officials and not Mahlangu because she did not report to him.

Though several former government officials are being questioned for their potential role in the tragedy, Eyewitness News reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo says none seem to be taking much accountability.

It is a lot of finger-pointing and a lot of blame being shifted to one or the other... So far, none of them [are] necessarily tsking responsibility to the extent that we would hope. They do admit that there were flaws, there were some issues, there were technical issues... but all saying, 'well, maybe we could've done things differently, but this person should've done things differently and maybe, not so much, myself'. Nokukhanya Mntambo, reporter - Eyewitness News

