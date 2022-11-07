Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes
- Millions of used, non-hazardous hospital PVC drip bags, oxygen masks and associated tubing destined for the landfill, is being recycled into premium-quality products such as school shoes.
- The project is a partnership between Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care.
- The project is also sustainable over the long term, also offering environmental benefits and job creation.
Far too many South African learners have no shoes, and are going to school barefoot.
The 'My Walk initiative' is a social and environmental sustainability project which is looking to change that.
Millions of used, non-hazardous hospital PVC drip bags, oxygen masks and associated tubing destined for the landfill, is being recycled into premium-quality products such as school shoes.
Just 20 drip bags is enough to make one pair of new school shoes, and possibly change the life of a school child.
The project is a partnership between Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care which is trying to ensure children won’t have to go to school barefoot or without the appropriate shoes.
What makes this initiative special is that it's sustainable over the long term, also offering environmental benefits, enterprise development and job creation opportunities.
These products used to go into a hazardous landfill site, or it was incinerated. Because it's made from natural gas or natural oil, we lose that polymer forever. By recycling it, we're moving it into a certain economy so we're keeping it in the system.Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative
The shoes are actually made from exactly the same material as gumboots.Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative
For R35, you might think that it's a really cheap shoe. It isn't. It's quite an expensive shoe that's highly subsidised by the support of our partners.Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative
It's actually injection moulded. It's one solid piece of shoe. So you won't have, normally you have the shoe tearing from the sole, so in that aspect it's very durable.Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12449664_thai-girl-wears-a-black-leather-shoes-as-a-school-uniform-.html?vti=nunfnuwej8zc3kfz90-1-26
More from Business
'I'm very conservative when it comes to spending money' - Rian van Heerden
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rian van Heerden, former radio presenter and producer of Sex in Afrikaans on Showmax about his money secrets and habits.Read More
The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi.Read More
[REVIEW] R 9 000 for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, but it's worth every cent
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nazmeera Moola, chief sustainability officer at Ninety-One.Read More
SA's ailing economy prepares for another crippling national public sector strike
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Isaac Mashego, senior economist at Nedbank.Read More
Meet The Bread Box Bakery & Studio - 702's Small Business Awards nominee
The Bread Box & Studio is nominated for 702 Small Business Awards with Lulalend.Read More
Power cuts cost SA economy dearly in 2022, 1pp knocked off GDP growth in Q3
Absa economists have completed a research project on the mounting economic cost of power shortages in SA, and it makes for devastating reading.Read More
Johannesburg Stock Exchange crowns winners of the 2022 JSE Investment Challenge
Hosted by comedian Mpho Pops, this year’s ceremony was both entertaining and educational for the young participants.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More