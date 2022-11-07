Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes





- Millions of used, non-hazardous hospital PVC drip bags, oxygen masks and associated tubing destined for the landfill, is being recycled into premium-quality products such as school shoes.

- The project is a partnership between Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care.

- The project is also sustainable over the long term, also offering environmental benefits and job creation.

Image: EWN

Far too many South African learners have no shoes, and are going to school barefoot.

The 'My Walk initiative' is a social and environmental sustainability project which is looking to change that.

Millions of used, non-hazardous hospital PVC drip bags, oxygen masks and associated tubing destined for the landfill, is being recycled into premium-quality products such as school shoes.

Just 20 drip bags is enough to make one pair of new school shoes, and possibly change the life of a school child.

The project is a partnership between Netcare and Adcock Ingram Critical Care which is trying to ensure children won’t have to go to school barefoot or without the appropriate shoes.

What makes this initiative special is that it's sustainable over the long term, also offering environmental benefits, enterprise development and job creation opportunities.

These products used to go into a hazardous landfill site, or it was incinerated. Because it's made from natural gas or natural oil, we lose that polymer forever. By recycling it, we're moving it into a certain economy so we're keeping it in the system. Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative

The shoes are actually made from exactly the same material as gumboots. Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative

For R35, you might think that it's a really cheap shoe. It isn't. It's quite an expensive shoe that's highly subsidised by the support of our partners. Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative

It's actually injection moulded. It's one solid piece of shoe. So you won't have, normally you have the shoe tearing from the sole, so in that aspect it's very durable. Delanie Bezuidenhout, general manager at My Walk initiative

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Recycled hospital drip bags to be made into 25 000 pairs of school shoes