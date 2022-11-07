Everything you need to know about ANC nominations ahead of Elective Conference





John Perlman speaks to politics editor at Eyewitness News, Tshidi Madia, about how the nomination process works for the ANC National Elective Conference in December.

JOHANNESBURG: African National Congress branches have submitted their nominations for the party's top six positions.

In order for a member to score a nomination, they need to be backed by at least two provinces.

The elective committee will be picking the top three names from the dominant names of what the different provinces resolved on.

Ultimately, Eyewitness News politics editor Tshidi Madia says the nominations come to 90% of what the branches want, with the remaining 10% being divided amongst the different Provincial Executive Committees (PECs).

What you're looking at is what have the different provinces, the branches, resolved on. So, they will have a dominant name from each province, ultimately. Tshidi Madia, politics editor - Eyewitness News

What we saw as we speak, now, John, is that PECs are coming out saying, 'we want a Cyril Ramaphosa, we want a Zweli Mkhize', but, ultimately, the branches of those individual provinces will have to also affirm that view, or have a completely different name and those names will be what will be looked at in terms of what names dominate from the different branches of each proving to then be enough to get your name on the ballot for those contesting. Tshidi Madia, politics editor - Eyewitness News

The conference will begin on 16 December and will conclude 20 December.

