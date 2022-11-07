Substation fire, vandalism leaves Lenasia without power for days





John Perlman speaks to associate editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee, and The Citizen reporter Faisal Patel.

Haffajee says that according to the City Power social media account, which she follows closely, there was a serious fire at the Lenasia substation that resulted in people not having electricity for about 4 days.

The area has 37,000 people staying there, however, the number is much larger due to informal settlements being built in surrounding areas. Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Patel, who’s a Lenasia resident, says, the ordeal started on Friday around midmorning and plunged the entire Lenasia South, and the greater area around extensions one to four including some surrounding informal settlements.

There was a worst-case scenario where power would only be restored this coming Friday, but they managed to salvage a transformer from the fire. Unfortunately, last night when the power was supposed to be restored, there was vandalism at the switching station which resulted in an extended delay, but we got power today at 2pm. Faizel Patel, The Citizen reporter

Surrounding informal settlements with illegal connections put too much strain on substations.

These infrastructures are very vulnerable to criminals… we’ve had issues where after load shedding we didn’t have power because the cables had been stolen Faizel Patel, The Citizen reporter

