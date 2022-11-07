The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds
- Cape Town based market research and business insights firm, Yazi conducted the research.
- The report reveals how Eskom’s loadshedding has impacted SA's informal market, its traders, their homes, businesses, income and mental wellbeing.
- Over 40% of respondents indicated that their loss of income, as a result of loadshedding, ranged between R1000 - R5000 per month
A recent study conducted by Cape Town based market research and business insights firm, Yazi paints a depressing picture about the impact of loadshedding on the informal economy.
Overall, Yazi’s Loadshedding Report reveals how Eskom’s blackouts have harmed and debilitated South Africa’s informal economy from achieving any degree of growth.
The individuals surveyed in Yazi’s Loadshedding Report were above the age of 18, with the largest group of respondents (51.2%) falling between 18-40 years of age.
Of this age group, 34.9% of respondents earned between R500 – R6000 per month.
Things like fridges breaking. guys that are selling meat on the side of the road, or braaing on the side of the road. The meat's going vrot and they having to throw it away.Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi
The report surveyed groups up to and over the age of 51 years, with income groups ranging from R500 – R25 000 per month. Survey respondents were sourced from all 9 provinces, metros and townships.
Over 40% of respondents indicated that their loss of income, as a result of loadshedding, ranged between R1000 - R5000 per month.
Over 81% of respondents indicated they had experienced an increase in crime levels during loadshedding.
Up to 40% of respondents operating within our informal market have shared the need to purchase between R200 and R400 of additional data during the month of September, to avert being disconnected from any online activities during loadshedding.
The feeling of despair that a lot of these business owners seem to have.Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi
A lot of what was coming through was about cable theft. Really just feeling unsafe at home.Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi
It's just very sad to hear some of these stories, about how loadsheddng impacted people.Tim Treagus, founder of Yazi
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The informal economy suffers the most as a result of loadshedding, survey finds
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joe_Slovo_Park#/media/File:Spaza_shop_in_Joe_Slovo_Park.JPG
