Parenting & Parents: Experiencing life without parents





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to clinical psychologist Dimakatso Maboea about the psychological effects of not having parents around as adults.

Maboea says that it is important that people adopt parental figures to fulfill themselves and that people should create communities for themselves.

We must give ourselves what we need, to create that support system around us, however, it is important to have the conversation with the person you are recruiting to be that figure in your life. Dimakatso Maboea, Clinical Psychologist

The absence of parents is not always based on death but varies to moving to different cities, and emotional absence, however, Maboea advises that it is okay to grief and accept that things are the way they are.

Maboea adds that children who grow up without fathers experience an identity crisis concerning establishing themselves and who they are.

The question you ask yourself from 20-31, you ask yourself who you are, this is even harder if you do not have a present father because your father’s identity seems to be predominant as a child Dimakatso Maboea, Clinical Psychologist

It is also important that one asks themselves what loved ones who've passed on would want to advise themselves as this allows individuals to focus on the lessons they've learned from the loved ones.

