Fears that public sector strike might leave learners without questions papers
Africa Melane spoke to Basic Education Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, about the Public Servants Association’s (PSA) planned stayaway on Thursday.
As a national strike over public sector wages looms, the most crucial test of pupils' schooling careers could be compromised.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) has promised a stayaway on Thursday.
The union has rejected government’s below-inflation 3% wage increase set to be implemented this month, demanding a 6.5% hike instead.
Meanwhile, a number of other unions are asking for a 10% wage increase.
Basic Education Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said while a small number of workers in the sector belong to the PSA will embark on a stayaway, teachers' unions won't form part of that strike.
But, Mhlanga said the strike could disrupt the movement of teachers and pupils to and from schools. The transport of question papers is also a concern.
We rely on the stability of movement so that we are able to get question papers from place to place.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
That’s the fear because the question papers are not already at school, they have to be transported…Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
In terms of people that are inside the sector, we are not worried that much, yes, we know that some of them are members of PSA…Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
Source : Public Servants Association/Facebook
More from Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More