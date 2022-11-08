Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says stage two power cuts will start from 9AM on Tuesday morning because of failing generating units at coal power plants.
Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said that stage two would continue until further notice.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
"This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit and the delay in the returning to service of another unit at Duvha power station. Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur."
#Stage2 load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 this morning until further notice. This is necessitated by a breakdown of a Duvha generating unit & a delay in returning to service another Duvha unit— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 8, 2022
Eskom will provide a further update as soon as any significant changes occur
This article first appeared on EWN : Problems at Duvha power station sees Eskom implement stage 2 power cuts
Source : Pexels
