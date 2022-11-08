Why companies need to focus on people before profit





While many companies are focused on making money, they’re forgetting their most valuable asset – their employees.

This was the theme of Liberty's first annual Leading-Edge Symposium, held last week.

Broadcasting live at the event, Clement Manyathela spoke to economist Kevin Lings and Ian Fuhr, founder of the Sorbet Group and the Hatch Institute, about the importance of human capital in driving economic growth.

There are a lot of companies that do the same thing. They make the same product and provide the same service. What makes the difference between one company and another is the people. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist: STANLIB

From skills development, motivation and flexible working conditions – Lings said human capital must be improved in South Africa.

What you’re looking for is a productive, vibrant and motivated set of staff. Then you make the difference. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist: STANLIB

One of the most common mistakes made by leaders in business is focusing on investment and not human capital. Lings believes that corporate bureaucracy is damaging employee moral and stifling productivity.

No one knows this better than Fuhr, who manages hundreds of employees working in his 200 Sorbet beauty salons.

The serial entrepreneur developed a philosophy called ‘cultureneering’ – how to build a culture in a diverse workforce to deliver “obsessive customer service”. For many entrepreneurs questioning how work culture impacts on the bottom line, Fuhr made it clear – culture IS the bottom line.

If you can’t get the culture right, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get the service right. Ian Fuhr, Founder: The Sorbet Group and the Hatch Institute

During his time as Sorbet’s chief executive officer, Fuhr was hands-on by conducting staff induction training himself – a rather unconventional approach.

For Fuhr, it’s vital that employees understand the company's philosophy and values.

Employees need to understand the purpose of the organization. They need to understand why we need to come to work in the first place. If they come to work to serve, the money will always follow. Ian Fuhr, Founder: The Sorbet Group and the Hatch Institute

