'There's a real catharsis doing comedy about traumatic things': Nik Rabinowitz
Bongani Bingwa spoke to comedian, Nik Rabinowitz, about his current show UNMUTED.
-
Rabinowitz has been doing a show called UNMUTED in Sandton.
-
His performance was one of the events running on the weekend of the threat of a terrorist attack in Sandton.
Rabinowitz’s latest show UNMUTED is sold out at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton and not even the threat of a terrorist attack could get him down.
In fact, he said that he was far more concerned with keeping his audience entertained than any threat of danger.
The terrorist threat was the least of my worries because I had a lot of people in my audience saying, 'we saw you in March, there better be new jokes'.Nik Rabinowitz, comedian
While being a comedian during the pandemic period was of course a challenge, Rabinowitz said he got by doing MCing over zoom before getting back to his current shows.
He added that being able to do comedy about these traumatic events, from terrorist threats, to COVID, to personal issues, is something he finds very healing.
There is a real catharsis on a personal level doing comedy about traumatic things, whether it is those that affect us collectively or just individually for me.Nik Rabinowitz, comedian
He will be putting on more UNMUTED shows at the Baxter Theater in Cape Town later this month.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : 702
