ANC leadership heats up as nominations close
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist at Eyewitness News at the latest in the ANC leadership race.
The heat is on for the top six race in the build-up for the 55th elective conference of the African National Congress.
Incumbent president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is eyeing a second term as the leader of the party while other candidates like Lindiwe Sisulu and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have thrown their hats in the ring for the top post.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Madia said that things are starting to heat up and that the Phala Phala farm robbery might cost Ramaphosa a second term.
Some branches of the party have nominated current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and NEC member Ronald Lamola for the deputy president position.
Things are starting to heat up, it has been a slow path but now with nominations closing off last night, you can actually feel that the rest is starting to heat up. It is getting very intense as they now trying to consolidate what the branches of the ANC want on the ballot.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
I think the impeachment cloud over his head cannot be disregarded at all. What happens by the end of November is important to Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to have a second term on the helm of the ANC.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
Meanwhile, the ANC Youth League's national task team endorsed the embattled former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, for president.
Madia believes that David Mabuza is losing support from branches for his last-minute backing of Ramaphosa at the 2017 conference.
Some very few people in his corner are hoping that when branches are being consolidated on Friday, where the NEC will be meeting physically for the first time since lockdown, then they are hoping he will find some expression, but I don’t think so.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
I think he came to the party too late; I think he was not trusted based on Nasrec and it is interesting that he, as opposed to Paul Mashatile, who he was working with in 2017, is the one person who is being punished for what they did in 2017, which is sealing a deal for Ramaphosa at Nasrec conference.Tshidi Madia, Senior political journalist - Eyewitness News
The ANC Veterans League threw their weight behind Ramaphosa for a second term with Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as deputy, Gwen Ramokgopa as secretary-general, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule as deputy, and Barbara Greecy as treasurer-general.
The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) is expected to meet this Friday to consolidate branches ahead of the anticipated conference in December.
