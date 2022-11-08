Ekurhuleni stinks as political parties battle for power

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Sex games as a form of improving intimacy and connection.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Today at 12:05
ANC NEC meets- what to expect and ANC set to discipline Mzwandile Masina on Ekuruleni motion of no confidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against... 11 November 2022 7:40 AM
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped. 11 November 2022 6:14 AM
Early indicators of university success in first year We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students. 11 November 2022 4:12 AM
View all Local
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of Sou... 10 November 2022 5:30 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 November 2022 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money? On 6 November, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge posted onto their Instagram account that they were going to name and shame people who... 10 November 2022 2:53 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution' South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climat... 8 November 2022 5:12 PM
US kicks off 2022 midterm elections - what to expect Voting for the United States (US) 2022 midterm elections opened on 8 November. 8 November 2022 3:30 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul' The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul... 8 November 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ekurhuleni stinks as political parties battle for power

8 November 2022 9:40 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
City of Ekurhuleni
Norkem park
waste management
Tania Campbell

Some residents said their waste had not been collected for two weeks.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Lizanda Joshua, a resident from Norkem Park, and Andre Du Plessis, former Ekurhuleni mayoral committee member for the environment.

Residents in many parts of Ekurhuleni said they were concerned about what they called the metro's waste management crisis.

Lizanda Joshua is a 702 listener from Norkem Park, who appealed to the 702 Breakfast show to follow up on the city's failure to clean up waste in some areas.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Joshua said that everything was in limbo as flies and rodents infested the areas where black bags were piling up.

Joshua added that they were in the process of seeking legal advice in a bid to hold the City accountable for the mess.

Things are in a mess. Our high density areas like town houses are flooded with waste, full of flies, and rodents are visible. It is actually filled with waste bags at the entrance. Things are bad here in Ekurhuleni. We are tired and had enough of politicians.

Lizanda Joshua, Norkem Park Resident

We are actually...going to approach the courts for what is happening. The politicians are giving us the run-around, the municipal workers are giving us the run-around, everything is in limbo.

Lizanda Joshua, Norkem Park Resident

Joining the conversation, former mayoral committee member for the environment and waste management, Andre Du Plessis, said the city had been battling with waste management due to financial constraints and few garbage collection vehicles.

There is a historical issue that we are trying to deal with...the ageing fleet as it is not replaced for the past ten years, so we have these vehicles sitting in the workshops.

Andre Du Plessis, Former MMC of Environment and Waste Management - City of Ekurhuleni

The other issue then of course is with the hired trucks from the service providers and there is a problem with finances as other providers are not paid for a lengthy period of days.

Andre Du Plessis, Former MMC of Environment and Waste Management - City of Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni's council is expected to elect a new executive mayor on Tuesday after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was ousted through a motion of no confidence two weeks ago.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




8 November 2022 9:40 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
City of Ekurhuleni
Norkem park
waste management
Tania Campbell

More from Local

© inkdrop/123rf.com

COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action

11 November 2022 7:40 AM

As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association

11 November 2022 6:14 AM

Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123stockbie/123rf

Early indicators of university success in first year

11 November 2022 4:12 AM

We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected

10 November 2022 8:12 PM

It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

10 November 2022 5:30 PM

Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrate the vaccine arrival on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal

10 November 2022 1:58 PM

Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© actionsports/123rf.com

Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert

10 November 2022 12:49 PM

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste

10 November 2022 12:04 PM

"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

10 November 2022 9:36 AM

"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

10 November 2022 5:30 PM

Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off

10 November 2022 12:53 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© actionsports/123rf.com

Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert

10 November 2022 12:49 PM

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Instagram

The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe

10 November 2022 11:07 AM

Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

10 November 2022 9:36 AM

"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi

9 November 2022 7:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position

9 November 2022 10:03 AM

Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

Politics Local

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

Local Politics

Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Africa Tech Festival: 'African tech sector remains male-dominated'

11 November 2022 10:25 AM

CoJ council to meet and vote on DA's proposed R2bn loan

11 November 2022 10:06 AM

Parliament inquiry dismisses Mkhwebane's counsel's racism accusation

11 November 2022 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA