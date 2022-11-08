Ekurhuleni stinks as political parties battle for power
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Lizanda Joshua, a resident from Norkem Park, and Andre Du Plessis, former Ekurhuleni mayoral committee member for the environment.
Residents in many parts of Ekurhuleni said they were concerned about what they called the metro's waste management crisis.
Lizanda Joshua is a 702 listener from Norkem Park, who appealed to the 702 Breakfast show to follow up on the city's failure to clean up waste in some areas.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Joshua said that everything was in limbo as flies and rodents infested the areas where black bags were piling up.
Joshua added that they were in the process of seeking legal advice in a bid to hold the City accountable for the mess.
Things are in a mess. Our high density areas like town houses are flooded with waste, full of flies, and rodents are visible. It is actually filled with waste bags at the entrance. Things are bad here in Ekurhuleni. We are tired and had enough of politicians.Lizanda Joshua, Norkem Park Resident
We are actually...going to approach the courts for what is happening. The politicians are giving us the run-around, the municipal workers are giving us the run-around, everything is in limbo.Lizanda Joshua, Norkem Park Resident
Joining the conversation, former mayoral committee member for the environment and waste management, Andre Du Plessis, said the city had been battling with waste management due to financial constraints and few garbage collection vehicles.
There is a historical issue that we are trying to deal with...the ageing fleet as it is not replaced for the past ten years, so we have these vehicles sitting in the workshops.Andre Du Plessis, Former MMC of Environment and Waste Management - City of Ekurhuleni
The other issue then of course is with the hired trucks from the service providers and there is a problem with finances as other providers are not paid for a lengthy period of days.Andre Du Plessis, Former MMC of Environment and Waste Management - City of Ekurhuleni
Ekurhuleni's council is expected to elect a new executive mayor on Tuesday after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was ousted through a motion of no confidence two weeks ago.
