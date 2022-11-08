Govt needs to capacitate FIC to do more, says agency director Khanyile
Clement Manyathela spoke to the director of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Advocate Xolisile Khanyile, about the progress of this organisation.
-
The FIC assists law enforcement in tackling financial crimes.
-
Khanyile said that while the FIC had done some important work, they still face some challenges.
According to Khanyile, the FIC or Financial Intelligence Units as they are called globally, were established to assist law enforcement agencies with understanding financial crimes.
The agency assists with tackling issues such as money laundering, identifying proceeds of crime and the financing of terrorism.
Before FICs or FIUs were created, there was no focus when doing investigations on following the money.Xolisile Khanyile, director of the Financial Intelligence Centre
She added that the R5 billion recovered shows the country moving in a positive direction as significantly more funds were covered than in the previous financial year.
However, she did note that there was still more to be done as globally, only a fraction of the proceeds of financial crimes were recovered.
She said one challenge the FIC faced was that they did not have the capacity to tackle everything that they needed to.
According to Khanyile, they were receiving millions of reports annually, which falls on a team of only 60 people.
The government needs to capacitate the FIC and FIUs globally so that we can be able to be fit for purpose and do our work and have eyes everywhere.Xolisile Khanyile, director of the Financial Intelligence Centre
Listen to the audio above for more.
