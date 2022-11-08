25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway
JOHANNESBURG - "Naaaants ingonyama, bakithi Baba" the goosebump-inducing lyric of the musical phenomenon The Lion King's opening number, 'Circle of Life' sang by the iconic and legendary Lebo M. A line that brings out nostalgia and their inner child for some.
Lebohang Morake - better known as Lebo M - is a South African Grammy winner, producer, composer and the vocalist who is responsible for one of the most iconic opening lines in animation history.
The theatrical production began in 1994, and to this day, more than a quarter century later, it is still delighting audiences across the globe.
Lebo M prepared a special return to Broadway this November. He will be honoured at the 25th anniversary of the animation feature, 'The Lion King'. Picture: Supplied.
The show is gearing up for a special celebration of its 25th jubilee.
Since the initial collaboration with German composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack in 1994, Morake has played a major role in echoing the classic's timeless roar from the screen to the stage, also becoming the first black composer in history to be on Broadway.
At 25 years, this marks South Africa having the longest working talent on Broadway.
When the curtain first opened in New York, the South African composer employed the original remaining Sarafina cast members and continued to bring in talent from South Africa and Africa to perform globally at various prestigious venues.
In 2007, Morake debuted the first-ever performance in South Africa at The Teatro at Montecasino to an audience that included American talk show host, TV producer, actor and philanthropist, Oprah Winfrey.
The composer will be gracing the stage with a 30-minute performance as part of the celebrations.
This article first appeared on EWN : 25 years of The Lion King. Lebo M honoured as first Black composer on Broadway
More from Lifestyle
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money ShowRead More
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.Read More
Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?
On 6 November, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge posted onto their Instagram account that they were going to name and shame people who bought alcohol on credit, but failed to settle their arrangement with the establishment.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX
FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance.Read More
Showmax series 'The Wife' feeling the pressure ahead of its season 3 return
The popular show will hit screens for its final season on 10 November 2022 after a production break in May.Read More
'I always ask myself, why did I have to survive?': Living with survivor's guilt
Continuing with your life after tragedy or tough times can be difficult, especially when you feel guilty for surviving.Read More
Why investing in small businesses is crucial to SA's economic growth
CapeTalk and 702 have teamed up with Lulalend for the 2022 Small Business Awards.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
More from Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More