The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni
The chaotic state of politics in Ekurhuleni leads the way on The Midday Report today. After the collapse of the coalition government there some weeks ago, speculation as to who will wear the mayoral chain has been rife.
A council meeting to make that decision was held today but has only led to more uncertainty, confusion, and chaos. The biggest spanner tossed in the works was the surprise mayoral candidacy withdrawal by the EFF's Nkululeko Dunga, who had only just accepted the nomination.
EWN's Thabiso Goba joined Mandy Wiener to untangle the mess in Ekurhuleni.
The ANC, prior to this meeting starting, they had an emergency provincial executive committee meeting discussing this issue. What has happened is that the negotiations between the EFF and the ANC have not been completed. So I think [Nkululeko] Dunga sort of made an instinctive choice by withdrawing his candidacyThabiso Goba, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- The Jo'burg City Council postpones their motion of no confidence in Mayor Mpho Phalatse to the end of the month.
- Nkosinathi Phakathi the man accused of raping more than 80 women will learn his fate today.
- UCT council has finally appointed three judges to lead the investigation against VC Mamokgethi Phakeng and council chairperson, Babalwa Ngonyama.
- Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo and his co-accused go on trial for fraud and corruption.
- Center for Environmental Rights speaks to us from COP27 summit Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
- ANC veterans league announces that they are backing Ramaphosa for a second term.
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Making sense of politics in Ekurhuleni
Source : City of Ekurhuleni/Facebook
More from Politics
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe
Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More