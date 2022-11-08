WATCH: Man flees vehicle after elephant approaches





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the man is seen getting out of the passenger side after an elephant stopped next to their vehicle at the Hluhluwe Game Reserve.

The people filming the incident are urging the man not to run but it was all in vain.

The panicked man runs into the bush, much to the surprise of the elephant.

What not to do … No matter how scared you are, running to the bush is never a safe option… You may end up being devoured on by a hungry Lion,

Leopard, Hyena, Rhino, buffalo … kuningi nje. This is a musth season for oGatsheni until March.. 📹Hluhluwe Game Reserve..#LetsGoWild pic.twitter.com/NdksVfey9z ' CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne (@ms_tourist) November 7, 2022

