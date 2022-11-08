Streaming issues? Report here
Health & Fitness

How a high intake of red meat, alcohol can lead to gout

8 November 2022 1:06 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Alcohol
Red meat
Arthritis
Health and wellness
Dr Thabo Mnisi

Gout also known as arthritis, relates to an unsettling common pain and inflammation in the joints.

Clement Manyathela spoke to a general practitioner Dr Thabo Mnisi.

Gout symptoms include experiencing unsettling pain in your joints, redness, or pain when touching your toes.

So said a general practitioner Dr Thabo Mnisi.

The disease is caused by high uric acid - which is a waste of product found in your blood and occurs when your kidneys don't eliminate acid efficiently.

Mnisi said it's important for one to monitor their intake of red meat.

He further explained how consuming too much red meat and alcohol can lead to gout.

In the extreme, it causes joint destruction, the acid will break down your cartilage, it will affect your bones and that will be in the very advanced stage of it.

Dr Thabo Mnisi, general practitioner

Pain and inflammation occur when too much uric acid affects your joints.

Mnisi said cutting down on red meat and alcohol would reduce the chances of getting gout.

You have to cut your red meat so that you don’t overload your body with the uric acid.

Dr Thabo Mnisi, general practitioner

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




