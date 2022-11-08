How a high intake of red meat, alcohol can lead to gout

Today at 11:05 World of work - The need for more diversified dress codes at work The Clement Manyathela Show

Lerato Kadiaka, Founder and CEO at African Ambition

Today at 11:35 Health and Wellness -Keeping your genitals happy & healthy The Clement Manyathela Show

Dr Marlin McKay

Today at 12:05 Senzo Meyiwa murder trial State witness Tumelo Madlala has continued to struggle to recollect crucial information about the night the soccer star was killed. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 12:10 Former ANC MP Vincent Smith TAX & money laundering case back in court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson

Today at 12:15 ConCourt to hear OUTA’s application regarding AARTO Act. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Bernadette Wicks

Today at 12:23 Family, community relieved after abirah dekhta (8) rescue. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Fouzia Veerasamy who is the Neighbourhood Watch chairperson of Gatesville.

Today at 12:27 The Department of Community Safety will host its fourth District Rural Safety Summit and Policing Needs and Priorities (RSSaPNP) engagement in the Cape Winelands District Municipality. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Reagen Allen, , Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety,

Today at 12:37 Premier Panyaza Lesufi to launch the Safer Festive Season Programme. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:41 Handing over food parcels: City of Joburg to assist more than 300 residents displaced by floods in Soweto. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Mlungisi Mabaso - Housing MMC at City of Johannesburg

Today at 12:45 Independent panel on Phala Phala set to deliver crucial report on Thursday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert

Today at 12:52 President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Bali for the G20 Summit of global leaders for 2022. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's Spokesperson.

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Transaction Capital's full year results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital

Today at 18:50 A look into how government's ineptitude has contributed to the increase in the cost of living The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Xhanti Payi - Economist & Founder at Nascence Advisory

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Oresti Patricios - CEO at Ornico Group

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Victor Kgomoeswana - Author of Africa Bounces Back & Marketing and Communication Executive Director at University of Limpopo

