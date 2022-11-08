'Idols SA' 2022 season 18 finalists will battle it out on Sunday





JOHANNESBURG - It has been a long and emotional journey for the Idols SA competitors. The audience watched as the competitors battled it out each week with hopes of reaching the finale and potentially winning the show and the prize.

On Sunday, the two remaining finalists will go head-to-head for the crown at Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena. Thapelo Molomo (29) and Nozipho Sibiya (27) have made it to the top 2 after giving unforgettable showstoppers since the beginning of the show.

Last Sunday, the top 3 amazed the judges with their performances but unfortunately, Mpilwenhle 'Mpilo' Mokopu (23) was eliminated.

Last Sunday, Thapelo performing "Thanayi" kicked off the viewers' choice leg of the show with a performance of "Thanayi" by Hugh Masekela before delivering his song of the season, "Let it Be" by The Beatles. He got positive feedback from the judges with Somizi Mhlongo comparing him to legends such as Patti LaBelle and Phil Perry.

Nozi had her own take on "Moments Away" by Mango Groove before performing her song of the season, "Giving Myself" by Jennifer Hudson. Her rendition received positive reviews from the original singer, Jennifer Hudson.

JR Bogopa said: “You can hardly put a foot wrong, I’m a sucker for a female vocalist with a nice range and with colour. Whether you win the competition or not, you have won South Africa’s heart.”

This Sunday, the audience will see the final top 10 performance for the final time. Guest appearances will include award-winning rapper AKA, Costa Titch, Oskido, Season 17 winner Berry and D'Banj.

