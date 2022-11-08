Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'
Chicken Licken's lost its bid for sole claim to the word "soul" in the food business after a years-long court battle.
The fast-food giant had taken on Soul Souvlaki in an attempt to stop the much smaller restaurant chain from using what Chicken Licken claims is its trademark.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if the Greek food chain were allowed to continue trading under that name.
Soul Souvlaki launched in Johannesburg in 2012 and now has nine branches.
Chicken Licken has claimed a trademark on the word "soul" since 1994, and registered "Soul Food" in 2001. (see intv bite)
"Corporate arrogance at its best" comments Bruce Whitifield on Twitter and many on social media were in accord.
Corporate arrogance at its best. To assume that your customer is too stupid to tell the difference between what you do and food demeans them and is narcissistic in the extreme. #ahsole! https://t.co/dA4bnq20xN' Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) November 5, 2022
"Sad to see a corporate behemoth coming after an underdog. Absolutely NO ONE one is confusing Soul Souvlaki with Chicken Licken" read another comment on Twitter.
"There’s absolutely nothing that connects the two" more Tweeps concurred.
Many also also wondered whether the whole saga would actually provide free marketing for Soul Souvlaki.
I really hope it helps them get some exposure and people supporting their business even more. I’ve known them for a while and I love their wraps. Really good experience.' MASH. (@Mashstartup) November 5, 2022
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ChickenLickenSA/photos/a.745297362158353/3007130009308399
