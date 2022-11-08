Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Sex games as a form of improving intimacy and connection.
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'

8 November 2022 5:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Clean energy
Green energy
Coal
President Cyril Ramaphosa
coal power
Just Transition
COP27

South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

- South Africa has handed over its R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition (JET) investment plan to the International Partners Group at COP27.

- Meanwhile back home, the President's Emergency Energy Crisis Committee seems not to be prioritising the quickest solution to the load shedding crisis, says energy analyst Chris Yelland.

President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting South Africa's Just Energy Transition (JET) Investment Plan to the International Partners Group at COP27 @PresidencyZA
President Cyril Ramaphosa presenting South Africa's Just Energy Transition (JET) Investment Plan to the International Partners Group at COP27 @PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told world leaders at the United Nations climate talks that commitments made during climate change negotiations must be honoured.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa delivered his country statement at COP27 which is taking place in Egypt.

South Africa has also handed over its R1.5-trillion investment plan to the International Partners Group at the Conference.

Do these developments have any bearing on mitigating South Africa's load shedding crisis?

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

COP27: How South Africa must navigate the transition to net zero emissions

Yelland underlines the extremely serious nature of the climate conference, but says addressing our own power cut problem is far removed from this.

What worries him most Yelland says, is the way President's Emergency Energy Crisis Committee seems to be prioritising solutions.

I see the big plans and maintenance and restructuring of Eskom, and a whole lot of big-picture projects that are going to take a long time... And yet they seem to be putting very little attention to the very things that can end load shedding the quickest, and that is what worries me.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

What is the one thing he believes could end power cuts almost immediately?

Yelland refernces what other countries have been able to achieve in the form of rooftop solar PV and battery energy storage in the domestic, commercial and agricultural sectors.

If such a programme is incentivized properly and taken seriously it can deliver very quick results, he emphasizes.

But I just do not hear this coming out of this so-called Necom (National Energy Crisis Committee). I hear talk about all kinds of other things like wheeling... restructuring of Eskom, but these are the things that take years.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The thing that can be delivered within the next one year is this rooftop solar PV and battery energy storage... and it can deliver MASSIVE quantities... thousands and thousands of new generators connected to the grid... and if you aggregate all these thousands of small installations they add up to MUCH more than the big installations!

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

The cost of incentivization is really very small when compared to the cost to the economy of not having electricity when we need it, he says.

Yelland challenges Necom to disclose publicly what work it is actually doing in this area.

I'd like to see the work that they are doing... What are the incentivization schemes they're putting in place? What are the tax benefits they're putting in place?

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
