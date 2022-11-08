Streaming issues? Report here
SA's R1.5-trillion clean energy investment plan: 'Protections will be built in'

8 November 2022 8:34 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Renewable energy
Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Mminele
Clean energy
Green energy
President Cyril Ramaphosa
coal power
Just Transition
COP27
Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

The issue of whether SA can be trusted with the money is a fundamental one - Bruce Whitfield discusses the JET investment plan with Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.

- South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition investment plan to the International Partners Group (IPG) at COP27 in Egypt.

- President Cyril Ramaphosa said it's hoped that this partnership will offer a ground-breaking approach to funding by developed countries.

Image of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing COP27 @PresidencyZA
Image of President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing COP27 @PresidencyZA

South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition (JET) investment plan to the International Partners Group (IPG) at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

The partnership was developed At COP26 in Glasgow last year in talks with the European Union, the US, France, Germany, and the UK.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his country statement to COP27.

This partnership is founded on a common understanding that the contributing countries have towards global warming and a responsibility to an abiding interest in supporting a just transition in developing economy countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

It is our hope that this partnership will offer a ground-breaking approach to funding by developed countries for the ambitious but necessary mitigation and adaptation goals of developing countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The South African delegation has been humbled and encouraged by the reception it has received at the climate conference says Daniel Mminele, head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.

He reiterated the President's point that the JET investment plan has great potential to serve as a benchmark and as a model for other countries that are in similar positions.

Formally presenting the plan to the IPG last night was a significant milestone in giving effect to the Just Energy Transition Partnership that was forged last year at COP26... The various leaders of the partner countries giving very strong endorsements of the process...

Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

It came right down to the wire... The the actual endorsement of the plan by Cabinet happened on the 19th of October already, but there are obviously last-minute bits and pieces to make sure the documents look right...

Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

In his address, President Ramaphosa made the point that climate change financing for most African countries is out of reach.

Mminele says it was made clear from the outset that South Africa's ability to succeed in delivering on its decarbonisation commitments would be entirely dependent on the availability of resources.

We have said it many times... If you relate our roughly R1.5 trillion plan [for the first five years] to what is on offer from our partners you will see that there is quite a big funding gap, so there is a need for funds to be mobilised at scale on concessionary terms...

Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

...so over and above what the International Partners Group has committed to mobilise, we're already engaging various other sources in terms of finance in terms of other countries that may deal with us bilaterally or join the IPG...

Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

South Africa doesn't have the best track record when it comes to respecting other people's money.

The assumption is that there would be protections built into the plan?

With that, admittedly, creating some level of anxiety with some of our funders... this plan is very detailed and very clear in terms of... how we think these investments should be prioritised... The focus of our work going forward will be around developing a comprehensive implementation plan, which will talk to some of those issues because they are critical...

Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

...especially if we want this plan and the JET process overall to stand up to scrutiny and be worthy of setting that example and that benchmark... to make sure that there are the right governance and accountability processes in place...

Daniel Mminele, Head - Presidential Climate Finance Task Team

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Mminele


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's R1.5-trillion clean energy investment plan: 'Protections will be built in'




