Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Sex games as a form of improving intimacy and connection.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Today at 12:05
ANC NEC meets- what to expect and ANC set to discipline Mzwandile Masina on Ekuruleni motion of no confidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against... 11 November 2022 7:40 AM
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped. 11 November 2022 6:14 AM
Early indicators of university success in first year We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students. 11 November 2022 4:12 AM
View all Local
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of Sou... 10 November 2022 5:30 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 November 2022 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money? On 6 November, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge posted onto their Instagram account that they were going to name and shame people who... 10 November 2022 2:53 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution' South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climat... 8 November 2022 5:12 PM
US kicks off 2022 midterm elections - what to expect Voting for the United States (US) 2022 midterm elections opened on 8 November. 8 November 2022 3:30 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul' The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul... 8 November 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch

8 November 2022 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
Africa
The Money Show
Mauritius
Bruce Whitfield
rupee
Ronak Gopaldas
Mauritian currency
Mauritian rupee
Mauritian economy

What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

Mauritius is a popular holiday destination for South Africans lured by its sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

And although it's being reported that tourism is picking up for the Indian Ocean island post-COVID, it seems this important revenue stream needs a further boost.

RELATED: Air Mauritius resumes biweekly flights from CPT to Mauritius

Bruce Whitfield asks Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) about the currency crunch Mauritius is experiencing right now.

@ sahir3333/123rf.com
@ sahir3333/123rf.com

It's a weird situation... They're experiencing a currency crunch in financial markets - there's a shortage of US dollars and euros.

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

At face value it doesn't really make sense, particularly when you look at their external balances and their foreign reserves... Mauritius has one of the highest levels of import cover around Africa... so this has really raised eyebrows around the Bank of Mauritius' classification practices...

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

There are questions around whether the currency crunch is being driven purely by economic factors or whether there is something else going on says Gopaldas.

The realities on the ground are quite concerning because it's creating this inflation loop... businesses are not able to access foreign exchange which increases the costs for importers which are then passed on to consumers.

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

He believes if all the contributing factors are taken into account, the situation can be explained.

These include the structural dimension considering that Mauritius is a small, open island economy.

"It runs twin deficits so it is always going to be somewhat vulnerable to external dynamics."

Also the island's two main foreign exchange generators - investment and tourism - have been underperforming, Gopaldas points out.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) dipped to a four-year low last year, plus compared to 2019 where it got 1,4 million tourist arrivals, last year it only got 180 000... And the central bank hasn't exactly covered itself in glory managing the situation, with random sporadic interventions...

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

A tourism bump could hopefully trigger a virtuous circle of stability in the markets, but then you also need policy consistency and credibility from the monetary policy authorities... and then over the longer term the structural changes need to be addressed.

Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

Scroll up to listen to the Africa Business Focus (Mauritius discussion at 2:23)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch




8 November 2022 7:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
Africa
The Money Show
Mauritius
Bruce Whitfield
rupee
Ronak Gopaldas
Mauritian currency
Mauritian rupee
Mauritian economy

More from Business

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected

10 November 2022 8:12 PM

It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?

10 November 2022 7:23 PM

Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up

10 November 2022 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan

10 November 2022 4:00 AM

Following two consecutive interest rate hikes, homeowners are feeling the pinch as they try and honour their bond commitments. Help is at hand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business plan. Picture: Pixabay.com

How to run a successful franchise

10 November 2022 3:58 AM

Ever wanted to own a franchise? Listen to our masterclass on what is required and what goes into owning a franchise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Joburg Roads Agency team resurfacing a road. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter

'SA has excellent talent': Saice queries why Sanral tenders not given to locals

9 November 2022 6:02 PM

This follows the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) joint venture that has awarded four tenders to foreign contractors over local companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: South African Police Service on Facebook

Hawks arrest man who faked his own death and lived 'undercover' for 23 years

9 November 2022 5:42 PM

67-year-old Robbie Smith and his wife lived undetected on the Garden Route after faking his death in Gauteng in 1999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?

10 November 2022 7:23 PM

Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up

10 November 2022 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge. Picture: @saintloungecpt/Twitter

Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?

10 November 2022 2:53 PM

On 6 November, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge posted onto their Instagram account that they were going to name and shame people who bought alcohol on credit, but failed to settle their arrangement with the establishment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ igorigorevich/123rf.com

Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX

9 November 2022 5:02 PM

FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Showmax/Facebook.

Showmax series 'The Wife' feeling the pressure ahead of its season 3 return

9 November 2022 2:04 PM

The popular show will hit screens for its final season on 10 November 2022 after a production break in May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Serkan Göktay from Pexels

'I always ask myself, why did I have to survive?': Living with survivor's guilt

9 November 2022 9:44 AM

Continuing with your life after tragedy or tough times can be difficult, especially when you feel guilty for surviving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing in small businesses is crucial to SA's economic growth

9 November 2022 6:00 AM

CapeTalk and 702 have teamed up with Lulalend for the 2022 Small Business Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MEtroFM news presenter Pearl Shongwe. Picture: MetroFM/Twitter.

Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms

8 November 2022 6:41 PM

Her family confirmed her "untimely passing" with "great sadness" on Tuesday

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi

2 November 2022 8:09 PM

Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ asife/123rf.com

SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa

2 November 2022 7:11 PM

This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investing in African agriculture could increase job creation and boost economy

31 October 2022 2:38 PM

Crystal Orderson outlines the potential of the agricultural sector should private investors get involved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth

25 October 2022 3:24 PM

The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration

25 October 2022 8:01 AM

Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tanzanian children at a school in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception

18 October 2022 1:34 PM

In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A paratrooper crashes into a rocket launcher during President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video

13 October 2022 1:08 PM

A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a capital city in Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

Politics Local

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

Local Politics

Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Africa Tech Festival: 'African tech sector remains male-dominated'

11 November 2022 10:25 AM

CoJ council to meet and vote on DA's proposed R2bn loan

11 November 2022 10:06 AM

Parliament inquiry dismisses Mkhwebane's counsel's racism accusation

11 November 2022 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA