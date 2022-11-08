US kicks off 2022 midterm elections - what to expect





John Perlman speaks to US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick, Brooks Spector, about what to expect from the 2022 US midterm elections.

JOHANNESBURG: All seats in congress are up for grabs in the elections. General predictions suggest that the Republicans will take a majority of the seats in Senate.

This would make things harder for current US president, Joe Biden, a democrat, to make any decisions that requires congressional agreement if they disagree with him.

However, US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector says that a party shift is nothing new, with 36 out of past 39 midterm elections resulting in the opposing party taking over the majority in the senate.

[In the last 39 midterm election], 36 of them resulted in significant drop backs on the part of the party of the incumbent president. So, if Joe Biden loses ground, or his party loses ground, more directly, it will be well within keeping within the standard run of these things. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor - Daily Maverick

