Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed
JOHANNESBURG - Judge Sisi Khampepe has delivered a report after her inquiry into allegations of racism at Stellenbosch University.
In a statement released by the university on Tuesday, its rector and vice-chancellor, Wim de Villers, said the findings of the Khampepe Commission were "a tipping point" for the institution.
The commission began its work on 13 June this year, after the tertiary education body called for the external inquiry in May.
In that month, first-year law student, Theuns du Toit, was suspended after a video on social media showed him urinating on the study desk of Agricultural Business Management student, Babalo Ndwayana.
In October, an Eendrag residence student relieved himself inside the room of two fellow students.
The incidents unleashed an outcry from fellow students calling for an end to racism and harassment at the university.
“This is a sobering moment for the university. It is evident that black staff members and students do not feel welcome here, despite our deliberate transformation efforts to date. We must face the reality that there is a gap between our intentions with regard to various transformation initiatives and the implementation thereof. We have to work hard to align our institutional commitments with what is happening in practice and on ground level”, said De Villiers in the statement.
As part of the inquiry, of which the brief also included past reported incidents, the University envisaged a review of the culture at SU in its entirety, coupled with a review and audit of SU policies, operating procedures, and responses.
Several writers, including a teacher at the institution, Wamuwi Mbao, have spoken out about racism at the school.
Part of what was considered during the commission was:
- Incidents of alleged racism at the university;
- The current state of racial diversity, equity and inclusion in the campus culture, with specific reference to racism and resultant prejudice;
- Given the university’s stance of zero tolerance towards racism, whether the current structures of the university and its policies, rules and processes are sufficient to most effectively address the lived experience of students and staff concerning racism; and
- Related issues and concerns that arose during the inquiry, including the need for further investigation or consideration of related issues.
“Although there is much in the report for the university to take heart from, specific fault lines have also been identified. There is a lot of work to do across [Stellenbosch University], in the interest of all our students and staff, in the sincere spirit of being welcoming and inclusive.
“Justice Khampepe made various recommendations that we are now studying deeper. We will evaluate the findings and implement action plans to address the areas for improvement as identified in the commission’s recommendations,” said De Villiers.
The university said it would share details about its next steps in due course.
This article first appeared on EWN : Khampepe report: black people at Stellenbosch University don't feel welcomed
