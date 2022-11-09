'Act fast to last': How to beat cancer





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to an oncologist, Dr David Eedes about types of cancers that are predominant in men.

Dr. Eedes says prostate cancer remains the most common cancer found in men.

The most common cancer in men is prostate cancer – not usually a life-shortening type of cancer for all men if they pick it up at an early stage. Dr David Eedes, oncologist

Dr Eedes adds that colorectal cancer is also quite common, however, it can be prevented if people go for regular checks.

Colorectal cancer - cancer of the large intestines, is cancer that can generally be prevented like cervical cancer. It can be picked up in a precancerous stage and early cancer can be removed – if people are observant and go for regular tests, it can be prevented. Dr David Eedes, oncologist

According to the Dr Eedes, it is important to know your family history when it comes to cancer so that you can know whether you are prone to any form of the illness.

If you have a history of cancer in your family you need to start in your 40’s to get a colonoscopy – it’s not unpleasant and it’s not the most pleasant, but most medical aids cover the costs. Dr David Eedes, oncologist

Dr Eedes says while some patients may be frightened by the finger test, blood tests are often also an option. He adds that the finger test remains more effective as it can test for other cancers as well.

The finger test can also check for rectal cancer because it all arises in the same region of the lower intestine. Dr David Eedes, oncologist

Dr Eedes advises smokers to watch out for symptoms of lung cancer as it is often diagnosed late.

Two of the five most common cancers are completely preventable, and the other two can be detected at early stages. Dr David Eedes, oncologist

