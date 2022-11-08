DA’s Tania Campbell reinstated as Mayor





John Perlman spoke to political analyst, Levy Ndou about the Democratic Alliance's victory.

JOHANNESBURG: Tuesday saw the Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell and the African National Congress' Jongizizwe Dlabathi go head to head for the mayoral seat of Ekurhuleni.

This was after the EFF and other parties refused to work with the ANC. The refusal was as a result of the EFF wanting complete control of Ekurhuleni.

Ndou says the ANC and the EFF need to let go of the past to move forward.

It talks about how the two parties relate to one another and how they deal with the issues of the past. The parties have to work on how they put the issues of the past in the past and start on a new page. Levy Ndou, political analyst

Ndou adds that the DA and ActionSA are adamant about not working with the ANC, however, he insists that parties need to prioritize citizens over political woes.

It’s about putting [the] political party aside and putting the citizen interests first, then we can see something happening. Levy Ndou, political analyst

Ndou says that this situation should be observed to figure out how the electorate should approach the 2024 election. He adds that coalitions partnerships are a creation by politicians without involving ordinary citizens.

