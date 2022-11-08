DA’s Tania Campbell reinstated as Mayor
John Perlman spoke to political analyst, Levy Ndou about the Democratic Alliance's victory.
JOHANNESBURG: Tuesday saw the Democratic Alliance’s Tania Campbell and the African National Congress' Jongizizwe Dlabathi go head to head for the mayoral seat of Ekurhuleni.
This was after the EFF and other parties refused to work with the ANC. The refusal was as a result of the EFF wanting complete control of Ekurhuleni.
Ndou says the ANC and the EFF need to let go of the past to move forward.
It talks about how the two parties relate to one another and how they deal with the issues of the past. The parties have to work on how they put the issues of the past in the past and start on a new page.Levy Ndou, political analyst
Ndou adds that the DA and ActionSA are adamant about not working with the ANC, however, he insists that parties need to prioritize citizens over political woes.
It’s about putting [the] political party aside and putting the citizen interests first, then we can see something happening.Levy Ndou, political analyst
Ndou says that this situation should be observed to figure out how the electorate should approach the 2024 election. He adds that coalitions partnerships are a creation by politicians without involving ordinary citizens.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : City of Ekurhuleni/Facebook
More from Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More