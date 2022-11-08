Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms
JOHANNESBURG - MetroFM news presenter Pearl Ntombifuthi Shongwe has passed away.
Her family confirmed her "untimely passing" with "great sadness" on Tuesday.
"She passed away in her sleep," said her family in a statement adding that Shongwe (35) died in her Johannesburg home.
Shongwe's family made a request to be afforded privacy to mourn during this difficult time.
The SABC’s Metro FM news presenter Pearl Shongwe has passed on. It is understood she died at her Polo Fields home north of Johannesburg. Details are still sketchy at the moment.https://t.co/aI0xSX064L pic.twitter.com/i5O5J6wlsT— SABC News (@SABCNews) November 8, 2022
"Our daughter was a celebrated radio broadcaster and TV presenter. Her presence will forever live on in our hearts," the family added in a statement.
Shongwe’s broadcasting career began at YFM in 2010.
She would move on to work at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) - where she started as a sports presenter.
The public broadcaster has since sent words of comfort to the Shongwe family.
"The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family."
The SABC has learned through the family of Pearl Shongwe that she has sadly passed away. The SABC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Shongwe Family.#RIPPearlShongwe pic.twitter.com/cwAj8cPdVV— SABC (@SABCPortal) November 8, 2022
News of Shongwe's passing began circulating on social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon, with many expressing their shock.
The EFF sends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Metro FM News Reader Pearl Shongwe.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 8, 2022
When death visits, it is never pleasant for anyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shongwe family.
May they be comforted and may her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FyhdS6YodY
News with the amazing @Pearl_Shongwe #TheTouchDown with @iamtbotouch @Mothupiii pic.twitter.com/1j7z8NuX4X— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) November 3, 2022
Really shocked about the Pearl Shongwe news. What a sweet lady.— Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) November 8, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms
