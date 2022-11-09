How SA will replace aging coal-fired power plants with renewable energy sources





Africa Melane speaks to the director of the Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University, Professor Sampson Mamphweli, about South Africa's Just Energy Plan Transition (JET) following Ramaphosa's address at COP27.

Aging coal-fired power plants will be replaced with renewable energy resources as part of the country's JET plan.

One of the stations being retired is the Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga - which will function as an example of the government's JET plan.

The coal-powered plant, which generates 1,000 megawatts (mw) of energy per hour, will be replaced with a 70mw per hour wind-powered generator and a 150mw solar-power generator.

It will also have a 600mw per hour battery storage generator.

The other changes include repurposing the power station for the manufacturing of mini-grids distributed to rural areas, planning agricultural activities and installing hydroponic systems.

Skeptics have praised the environmentally conscious shift but criticised the sharp decrease in energy production for these renewable energy replacements amidst the country's ever-present load shedding crisis.

However, Mamphweli says that people need to look at the transition in its totality and not just its immediate loss.

Yes, the initial plan does not go anywhere near [1,000mw] but we're looking at it in its totality to say, 'apart from producing electricity only, what are the other value additions that are coming into Komati and what will be the impact on the economy of the surrounding areas'... We're aiming for employing a lot more than the people currently employed at Komati station. Professor Sampson Mamphweli, director - Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

When we look at the total electricity capacity in the country and the shutdown of some of the coal fire power stations, we don't look at a single power station to say will lose, say, 500mw from this particular power station but we look at it in its totality because we've got the energy plan - which is the Integrated Resource Plan that guides us in terms of how many megawatts are we supposed to close down and how many megawatts are we going to bring in as we retire the old fleet. Professor Sampson Mamphweli, director - Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

The power stations such as Komati, for instance, it's a very old power station. It was refired at some point [and] it was giving a lot of problems... Running those kind of power stations will result in more problems, more load shedding, and more money, as opposed to closing them and repurposing them and brining in new generation capacity. Professor Sampson Mamphweli, director - Centre for Renewable Energy at Stellenbosch University

