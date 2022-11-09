Why investing in small businesses is crucial to SA's economic growth
Africa Melane speaks to the CEO at Retail Capital, Karl Westvig, about the crucial role small businesses play in strengthening South Africa's economy and Primedia Broadcasting's 2022 Small Business Awards.
The Small Business Awards highlight small businesses and their significance in the South African economy.
Westvig says small businesses currently make up 56% to 60% of the country's GDP.
They also provide services that major corporations cannot.
However, challenges faced by small businesses, particularly the impact of stage 6 load shedding, have decreased the turnover growth of small businesses from 9% to -6%, says Westvig.
They also face other challenges including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, environmental crises and the July unrest that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year.
Though this has brought about a recipe for disaster, Westvig says these issues have highlighted the resilience and innovation of small businesses.
He says only 10% of small businesses closed down permanently during the pandemic.
Throughout the whole period of COVID, we saw about 10% of businesses not making it - which means the other 90% found ways to survive. They found ways to manage their costs, change the product lines, become more digital, find better ways to their customers [and have] home deliveries. They're incredibly resilient and innovative - which we don't give enough credit for.Karl Westvig, CEO - Retail Capital
Voting for the top ten finalists is open until 11 November.
You can vote for your favourite small business here or here.
Finalists stand a chance to win a grand prize of R200,000 cash injection from Lulalend and a R100,000 advertising package from Primedia Broadcasting.
