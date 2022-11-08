A life coach's advice on identifying and dealing with burnout
Burnout can be defined as a depletion of one's energy and can refer to a lack of physical, mental, and emotional capacity to do anything. Although it's often associated with job-related stress and being overworked without sufficient rest, burnout can go beyond the 9-5, says Judy Klipin, a Martha Beck certified master life coach and Author of "Recover From Burnout".
"I definitely think that Covid has exacerbated it," says Klipin on the rise in burnout levels during lockdown. "It shone a spotlight on it and has made it more OK for people to start talking about it."
Klipin joined Cindy Poluta on an episode of The Reset to expand on what burnout really is, and how to recognize and deal with it in a healthy manner. The Reset is everything you need to thrive in 2023. Cindy Poluta’s latest series gives expert tips for navigating the world beyond lockdown… refining your relationships, putting yourself first again, learning to let go – but also how to stay safe.
Listen to the full episode below:
Listen to The Reset with Cindy Poluta on Spotify or your favourite podcast app, then chat to Cindy using #TheReset on Facebook and Twitter.
Locked and Down: The Reset is brought to you by Solal. Mind, body, Solal. Visit the Solal website here.
More from Brand NEW podcast! Locked and Down: The Reset
The best way to adjust to work life after lockdown, according to a psychologist
A psychologist guides us through the mixed work-related feelings we may be feeling and explains how to reset for future success.Read More
Practical ways to cope with grief and handle loss
A clinical psychologist explains the different stages of grief and how we can cope after experiencing Covid-related loss.Read More
New series of 702 podcast with SOLAL advocates mental health awareness and care
702, in partnership with SOLAL, bring you season 2 of Locked and Down with Cindy Poluta, themed The Reset.Read More