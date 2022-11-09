Mayor Campbell mum on plans to mitigate Ekurhuleni waste collection crisis
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Tania Campbell - who was reinstated as executive mayor of Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.
The reinstated executive mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, has denied giving a deadline for when the city will be clearing out the piling waste - which hasn't been collected for almost two weeks.
Lizanda Joshua - a resident from Norkem Park, reached out to 702's Breakfast show and appealed with the Mayor to follow up on the city's failure to clean up waste in some areas.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Campbell could not declare a deadline promise as to when the affected areas' waste will be collected.
I can absolutely not give a deadline because I have not seen the report yet. What I can commit to is absolute dedication to get that sorted out and I will commit to that.Tania Campbell, Executive mayor - City of Ekurhuleni
The bucks stop by me and I will be paying a lot of attention to solid waste problem.Tania Campbell, Executive mayor - City of Ekurhuleni
The DA's Campbell was reinstated as mayor on Tuesday after beating the ANC's Jongizizwe Dlabathi.
She also added that governance will be reinforced to attend to service delivery concerns.
There are lot of departments that specifically need management.Tania Campbell, Executive mayor - City of Ekurhuleni
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter
More from Local
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
WATCH: Man loses it after being stopped by police for stalking a woman
A video has gone viral of a man stalking his former female co-worker from a parking lot to her place of residence.Read More
Being older and acquiring skills for the modern workplace
People have been living longer than previously, and this begs the question of whether 60 is sufficient as the retirement age.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
More from Politics
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe
Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More