Mayor Campbell mum on plans to mitigate Ekurhuleni waste collection crisis

The reinstated executive mayor of Ekurhuleni, Tania Campbell, has denied giving a deadline for when the city will be clearing out the piling waste - which hasn't been collected for almost two weeks.

Lizanda Joshua - a resident from Norkem Park, reached out to 702's Breakfast show and appealed with the Mayor to follow up on the city's failure to clean up waste in some areas.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Campbell could not declare a deadline promise as to when the affected areas' waste will be collected.

I can absolutely not give a deadline because I have not seen the report yet. What I can commit to is absolute dedication to get that sorted out and I will commit to that. Tania Campbell, Executive mayor - City of Ekurhuleni

The bucks stop by me and I will be paying a lot of attention to solid waste problem. Tania Campbell, Executive mayor - City of Ekurhuleni

The DA's Campbell was reinstated as mayor on Tuesday after beating the ANC's Jongizizwe Dlabathi.

She also added that governance will be reinforced to attend to service delivery concerns.

There are lot of departments that specifically need management. Tania Campbell, Executive mayor - City of Ekurhuleni

