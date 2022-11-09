'I always ask myself, why did I have to survive?': Living with survivor's guilt
Clement Manyathela spoke to 702 listeners about their experiences living with survivor’s guilt.
-
Survivor’s guilt happens when you feel guilt or remorse from getting through a situation others could not.
-
It can become difficult to move on if you have not healed from this pain.
Survivor's guilt can take place in many forms.
One is when you lived through an event that others did not or could not; or built a life out of difficult circumstances and feel guilt for those left behind. This may result you in you dealing with feelings of guilt or remorse.
This guilt is often not rational, especially in cases where you could not have done anything to change the outcome, however, these feelings can be overwhelming.
One listener, Frida said she feels immense guilt for being alive as she is the only one of her siblings to survive to start to achieve her dreams.
I always ask myself, why did I have to be the one who survived?Frida from Ebony Park
She said it can be very painful to move on to achieve some of her goals and dreams when her siblings, who she grew up so closely with, were not given the chance to achieve theirs.
Both of her siblings passed away from illnesses and she said it does not seem fair that she has gone on to have her own space and family without them.
Another listener experienced survivors’ guilt in a different way when she watched some close colleagues lose their jobs during a restructure while she kept hers.
After seeing the way their lives were affected by this, she only remained at the company for a year because she could not handle this guilt.
Experiencing these painful emotions can be extremely complex and it is important to find ways to heal and make the most of the life you have.
While this guilt might be coupled with feelings of grief, it is important to know that you have not done something wrong by living through what you have and building a life for yourself.
Whether you survived a tragic event, or built a successful life out of hard circumstances you deserve to move forward and find peace for your future.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/grass-grey-alone-symmetrical-66757/
