Calls for more women pilots in the aviation industry gain momentum
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer, Refilwe Moreetsi, about flying the South African flag higher.
First South African Airways (SAA) Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer Refilwe Moreetsi have been receiving praise as the first African women pilots, and they are calling for more women to join the flight deck.
The aviation industry is male dominated, however, Vundla and Moreetsi made history as the first two African women pilots to fly an airplane.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Vundla and Moreetsi shared about their flying passion, and how they ended up making history.
I have always been interested in flying and it was such an opportunity to get into the SA Airforce in 1999 and start my dream into aviation.Annabel Vundla, Captain - South African Airways
I think my flight experience was at the age of seven, for me I was so excited, so thrilling, so adventurous, and this is definitely what I wanted to do with my life.Refilwe Moreetsi, First officer - South African Airways
The South African Airways has announced that transformation plans are in place following 88 years of operating without black aviators.
It has taken so long. When I qualified in the air force in 2000, I was the only woman of colour at the time in the defence force. It has taken so long but I am happy it has at least started and right now going forward, we are going to be getting more women in the flight deck.Annabel Vundla, Captain - South African Airways
Times are changing and is definitely getting better, and we are encouraging more women to join the flight deck.Refilwe Moreetsi, First Officer - South African Airways
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More