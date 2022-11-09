Calls for more women pilots in the aviation industry gain momentum





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer, Refilwe Moreetsi, about flying the South African flag higher.

First South African Airways (SAA) Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer Refilwe Moreetsi have been receiving praise as the first African women pilots, and they are calling for more women to join the flight deck.

The aviation industry is male dominated, however, Vundla and Moreetsi made history as the first two African women pilots to fly an airplane.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Vundla and Moreetsi shared about their flying passion, and how they ended up making history.

I have always been interested in flying and it was such an opportunity to get into the SA Airforce in 1999 and start my dream into aviation. Annabel Vundla, Captain - South African Airways

I think my flight experience was at the age of seven, for me I was so excited, so thrilling, so adventurous, and this is definitely what I wanted to do with my life. Refilwe Moreetsi, First officer - South African Airways

The South African Airways has announced that transformation plans are in place following 88 years of operating without black aviators.

It has taken so long. When I qualified in the air force in 2000, I was the only woman of colour at the time in the defence force. It has taken so long but I am happy it has at least started and right now going forward, we are going to be getting more women in the flight deck. Annabel Vundla, Captain - South African Airways

Times are changing and is definitely getting better, and we are encouraging more women to join the flight deck. Refilwe Moreetsi, First Officer - South African Airways

