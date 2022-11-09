Understanding the roles and powers of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants
Clement Manyathela spoke to Freeman Nomvalo - Chief Executive Officer of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).
Did you know that the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is the country's leading accountancy body?
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, SAICA CEO Freeman Nomvalo explained the roles and powers of the institute.
Nomvalo said the institute only has the power to strike off an affiliated member embroiled in corruption.
Depending on the severity of the offense that each person would have committed, the ultimate sanction Saica may impose, is that the person would be struck off as member of Saica and may not be able to use designation after their name and would not be associated with us as the institution.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Saica being a non-governmental body does not have the powers to compel members to provide evidence, so when there are allegations out there about members that have violated our code, we obviously struggle a bit to investigate those cases because we don’t have subpoena powers, we rely heavily on other governmental structures.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Nomvalo added that only the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA) has the power to prosecute auditors found to be on the wrong side of the law.
Auditors are regulated by the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors. So, Saica to the extent that an auditor is also a member of Saica, we would then deal with the matter relating to an auditor after IRBA has prosecuted it.Freeman Nomvalo, CEO - South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: SAICA/@saica_ca_sa
