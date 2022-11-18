Streaming issues? Report here
How local SMEs can optimize their business efficiency with Old Mutual

* 18 November 2022 7:08 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Finance
Business
Old Mutual
sme
small and medium enterprises
SMEGo

An Old Mutual expert explains how small businesses can improve their operations through the SMEgo platform.

SMEs are the lifeblood of South Africa's economy, but it takes a lot of effort and persistence for a small business to truly thrive. To help South Africa's small businesses reach their full potential, Old Mutual launched SMEgo, a platform that allows SMEs to reach multiple funders with just one application among other useful resources.

To discuss how SMEgo can help small business eliminate inefficiencies and operate at an optimal level, John Perlman hosted Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director for SME at Old Mutual. The pair discuss Old Mutual's extensive research into South African SMEs prior to launching SMEgo, and how businesses can make the most of the platform.

Ndlovu mentions how Old Mutual aims to assist small businesses to solve issues that go beyond finances. She says the research shows that many businesses spend most of their time on non-core admin activities, which renders inefficiencies in their operations. SMEgo can help ease this frustration, allowing for more time to focus on increasing the customer base and improving products.

Listen to the full conversation below:

For small businesses looking to explore this opportunity, please visit the Old Mutual SMEgo website for more information.

Brought to you by Old Mutual Corporate Ventures, a company within the Old Mutual group of companies, incorporated in South Africa. Ts & Cs apply.




