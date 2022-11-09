ANC and EFF fallout over how to govern Ekurhuleni
Mandy Wiener speaks to ANC whip in Ekurhuleni, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, about why the ANC and EFF failed to reach an agreement on how to govern Ekurhuleni.
The disagreement between the EFF and the ANC resulted in Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, Tania Campbell returning as mayor.
This after the ANC submitted a motion of no confidence in the mayor, which unseated her as mayor last month.
Dlabathi says that the ANC wanted to axe Campbell as Ekurhuleni mayor because she was unable to successfully lead a DA-led minority coalition.
He also said that the motion was to ensure that Ekurhuleni has a mayor that was 'fit for purpose'.
Ultimately, Dlabathi says that the ANC and EFF could not agree on what principle to govern Ekurhuleni over, resulting in the EFF voting in favour of Campbell being reinstated.
We don't blame the EFF for they owe us nothing. Just like us, we owe them nothing. Of course, we are disappointed because we would have appreciated a situation that a fit for purpose person is presiding over the city and, as I said, because we did not agree on the principal approach from which we must then form government, it would appear that the EFF was determined to say that it can't allow anything that enables African National Congress to then preside over the city.Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC Ekurhuleni whip
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC and EFF fallout over how to govern Ekurhuleni
Source : City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter
More from Local
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
WATCH: Man loses it after being stopped by police for stalking a woman
A video has gone viral of a man stalking his former female co-worker from a parking lot to her place of residence.Read More
Being older and acquiring skills for the modern workplace
People have been living longer than previously, and this begs the question of whether 60 is sufficient as the retirement age.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More