Showmax series 'The Wife' feeling the pressure ahead of its season 3 return





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Showmax CEO Yolisa Phahle on the season 3 premiere of The Wife.

Picture: Showmax/Facebook.

Big changes define the third season of top South African telenovela The Wife.

The popular show will hit screens for its final season on 10 November 2022 after a production break in May.

Season 3 of the popular series is based on a book titled Naledi his Love, written by author and journalist Dudu Busani-Dube.

The first two seasons featured two other love stories, Hlomu the Wife and Zandile the resolute, however, what makes the upcoming romance Naledi his Love different is that it expands beyond Johannesburg, venturing into the North West and spotlights a number of Tswana-speaking characters.

The well-known Zulu drama will for the first time narrate some of its eye-catching scenes in another South African language - Setswana.

Following the success of the two previous seasons, Showmax CEO Yolisa Phahle said the team is definitely feeling the pressure.

We definitely feel the pressure, we knew that South Africa loved Dudu’s book, we knew that they love telenovelas. Yolisa Phahle , Showmax, MultiChoice & Connected Video CEO

