Matthew Booth dismisses 'unfounded allegations', says matter is with his lawyers





JOHANNESBURG - Matthew Booth has denied all allegations made against him by his wife, Sonia Booth.

Earlier this week, Sonia accused Booth of infidelity, in a series of social media posts that have since gone viral.

"It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with the intention to tarnish my name," he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

He added that the matter has been handed over to his attorneys "who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief."

On Monday, Sonia accused Matthew of having an affair with Bongani Mthombeni-Möllery, revealing 'evidence' of the affair that she says began on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Sonia even hired a Private Investigator.

This was the start: 14 Feb 2022

"everyday is Valentines Day in the Booth household". Tracker later revealed Bongani Mthombeni Moller @bongz1 had been picked up by @MatthewBoothZA that morning from her house. https://t.co/Brgq92TUCD — I was Sonia before Booth! (@SoniaBoothZA) November 7, 2022

Twitter was abuzz when Sonia revealed what has now been infamously dubbed, amongst other things the 'cheesecake cheating'.

In response to Matthew's statement, some Twitter users have accused him of defending Bongani rather than his wife.

At this point in time il need everyone who has ever seen them or taken pics of them to email to Sonia. This man has the nerve to deny video evidence even — uMqombothi (@MooseManzini) November 9, 2022

Are the sponsors and partners of Booth foundation aware that if you if can spend your own sons money on a side their money towards the foundation means absolutely nothing to you ? — Keah🤍 (@porshe418) November 9, 2022

Why is he acting ngathi uSonia uhlanya? As if uSonia wuye owrong ku Acrimony? So he is basically siding with the side? Okay Ntate Tupperware Cheesecake Booth. pic.twitter.com/pPP89oXbE6 — Mam'Yangchaza 👑 (@MaZuluOmuhlez) November 9, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Matthew Booth dismisses 'unfounded allegations', says matter is with his lawyers