Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Do you know what your current credit score is?
It's an important figure says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, and serves as your financial ID.
It's often when people apply for something like a home loan, store credit or even a job, that they find out if there is a problem with their rating.
According to credit bureau Transunion, fewer than 5% of 26,5 million credit-active South Africans do know this.
And that's because they’re not taking advantage of their legal right to a free credit check at least once a year, from every credit bureau in the land, says Knowler.
Maybe it’s because they don’t want to be confronted by the bad news, because the latest National Credit Regulator stats reveal that 37% of those 26 million people are more than three months behind in their credit payments... That's more than 9.8 million people.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
You wouldn't want to end up being blacklisted because you don't know that your credit record is in fact "impaired" notes Knowler.
There is another important reason to be "on intimate terms" with your own credit record she says.
"Someone could have applied for credit in your name, and given the frightening levels of identity fraud in SA, there’s a very strong possibility of that being the case."
If you’re in the dark about what’s sitting on your credit profile, do that free check first. Good or bad, it pays to know.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
