Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX
Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, consultant at the Blockchain Academy.
- In the last 24 hours one of the world's youngest billionaires, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has lost 94% of his wealth.
- Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the Blockchain Academy's Carel de Jager about the turmoil in the cryptocurrency market.
In the last 24 hours one of the world's youngest billionaires has lost 94% of his wealth.
It's being called the biggest one-day loss for a billionaire in history.
The 30-year-old founder of the FTX crypto platform, Sam Bankman-Fried, had to reach out to arch-rival Binance for a bail-out after a surge in withdrawals.
This was due to concerns over FTX's financial health and resulted in a significant liquidity crunch reports the BBC.
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy FTX's non-US unit, pending due diligence.
However that all seems to have changed just in the last hour.
This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire https://t.co/BGtFlCmLXB and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.' CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 8, 2022
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Carel de Jager, consultant at the Blockchain Academy. He's also research group leader for blockchain at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
There have been lots of crazy days in the cryptocurrency world but this must be the craziest yet, comments de Jager.
I just couldn't take my eyes off the screen... It's actually quite astonishing how this all played out...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
Binance had some reason to be suspicious and they dumped or sold a lot of coins associated with FTX that they held on their balances sheet, so there was a bit of back and forth between the two CEOs on Twitter and they fought each other...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
And then out of the blue yesterday there was an announcement made by the Binance CEO that they are now buying FTX, after they'd been badmouthing the company the entire day!Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
24 hours in crypto is a very long time says de Jager, and just about an hour ago Binance released another statement saying they don't want to buy FTX anymore "because the books look horrible".
What happens if FTX does go down without a buyer?
There's a lot of precedent unfortunately for third parties - these exchanges or brokers - to go down and it doesn't look good. I've been the victim of several of them actually, both in South Africa and abroad, and I've never seen any of those assets being recovered back to me.Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
There's been probably been close to $1 trillion of cold harsh cash that's been wiped off the market already, because people are greedy. They've been over-leveraged, they've been over-confident... and basically taking out loans to buy more and more...Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
The sooner we wipe out everyone that's leveraged the better... the sooner we can wipe them out the sooner we can start the recovery. I can tell you that, technologically, Bitcoin or cryptocurrency has never been stronger.Carel de Jager, Consultant - Blockchain Academy
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_186255503_crypto-market-crushing-concept-cryptocurrencies-over-dark-background-.html?vti=m2o5m9rfvjaikysdoq-1-28
More from Business
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money ShowRead More
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan
Following two consecutive interest rate hikes, homeowners are feeling the pinch as they try and honour their bond commitments. Help is at hand.Read More
How to run a successful franchise
Ever wanted to own a franchise? Listen to our masterclass on what is required and what goes into owning a franchise.Read More
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
'SA has excellent talent': Saice queries why Sanral tenders not given to locals
This follows the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) joint venture that has awarded four tenders to foreign contractors over local companies.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money ShowRead More
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.Read More
Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?
On 6 November, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge posted onto their Instagram account that they were going to name and shame people who bought alcohol on credit, but failed to settle their arrangement with the establishment.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
Showmax series 'The Wife' feeling the pressure ahead of its season 3 return
The popular show will hit screens for its final season on 10 November 2022 after a production break in May.Read More
'I always ask myself, why did I have to survive?': Living with survivor's guilt
Continuing with your life after tragedy or tough times can be difficult, especially when you feel guilty for surviving.Read More
Why investing in small businesses is crucial to SA's economic growth
CapeTalk and 702 have teamed up with Lulalend for the 2022 Small Business Awards.Read More
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch
What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.Read More
Metro FM presenter Pearl Shongwe passes away in her sleep, family confirms
Her family confirmed her "untimely passing" with "great sadness" on TuesdayRead More
More from World
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies
The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton.Read More
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'
South Africa has officially handed over its R1.5-trillion JET investment plan to the International Partners Group at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.Read More
US kicks off 2022 midterm elections - what to expect
Voting for the United States (US) 2022 midterm elections opened on 8 November.Read More
South Africa's neutrality in question after joint military conduct with Russia
The South African National Defence Force (Sandf) has been condemned for doing military maritime exercises with the Russian navy amid the invasion of Ukraine.Read More
A global recession is looming - not a question of 'if' but 'when'
Bruce Whitfield discusses the outlook for the global economy with Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Are US sanctions against Zimbabwe justified?
Human rights lawyer Sipho Mantula said the sanctions are crippling Zimbabwe as they have an economic bearing on the country and its neighbours.Read More
'It’s time for oil companies to stop war profiteering' - is Joe Biden right?
Is a windfall tax on oil companies the right move? Their huge profits need to be directed towards the transition to low carbon energy, argues Ninety One's Tom Nelson.Read More
Is your Instagram down? Users complain of mystery suspensions
Looks like Instagram is having issues this afternoon, with reports of users having their accounts suspended.Read More
'Godongwana to deliver MTBPS amid difficult global economic outlook,' expert
"Minister Godongwana is delivering a medium-term budget against an extraordinarily difficult global outlook as he just got back from IMF meetings in Washington and there is a certain gloomy outlook."Read More