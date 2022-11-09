'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Verwoerd, political commentator and former ANC MP.
- With the current narrative focused on the view that "all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving" Melanie Verwoerd reflects on a group of politicians who are trying to make a difference.
- The political analyst chats to Bruce Whitfield about the piece she wrote for News24 after witnessing MPs from different parties working together during a river clean-up.
"One of the most prevalent narratives at the moment is that all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving."
That's the introductory line of a piece political commentator Melanie Verwoerd wrote for News24.
The article may be titled "Where have all the good politicians gone?", but Verwoerd concludes that not all politicians are bad and there are many in fact who dedicate their lives to the greater good.
The former ANC MP reflects on the despair South Africans feel at the state of our nation, after witnessing a group of politicians of different parties working together during a river clean-up.
I was standing next to a waste-filled canal in a dangerous area called Hazendal in Cape Town. In the canal, with dirty sewage-filled water swirling around their wellington boots, was a group of politicians of different parties – all deeply committed to protecting the environment.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
I was very moved by it. After all, it's not every day that you see elected members of the ANC, UDM, EFF and DA working together on anything.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
She herself does despair often like many other South Africans, Verwoerd tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
However, every now and again something happens that makes her re-evaluate the gross generalisations we do make about our politicians Verwoerd says.
The point is there are still really many good politicians who are there because they believe in the greater good of South Africa... They want to serve the country and their constituents...Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
...and they do. They are just not the ones who hit the headlines.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
It is true, of course, that there are many reasons to be angry with many politicians at the moment... but we mustn't forget that there are still a huge percentage of MPs who do not fall into that category.Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland
Scroll up to listen to Verwoerd's "good news perspective"
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'
Source : https://www.parliament.gov.za/news/south-african-legislators-environment-clean-canal-bokmakierie
More from Business
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?
Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money ShowRead More
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan
Following two consecutive interest rate hikes, homeowners are feeling the pinch as they try and honour their bond commitments. Help is at hand.Read More
How to run a successful franchise
Ever wanted to own a franchise? Listen to our masterclass on what is required and what goes into owning a franchise.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
'SA has excellent talent': Saice queries why Sanral tenders not given to locals
This follows the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) joint venture that has awarded four tenders to foreign contractors over local companies.Read More
Hawks arrest man who faked his own death and lived 'undercover' for 23 years
67-year-old Robbie Smith and his wife lived undetected on the Garden Route after faking his death in Gauteng in 1999.Read More
More from Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action
As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.Read More
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association
Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.Read More
Early indicators of university success in first year
We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.Read More
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected
It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.Read More
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste
"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
More from Politics
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle
Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.Read More
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand
The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert
The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.Read More
The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe
Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.Read More
'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim
"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."Read More
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position
Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house
Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.Read More
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'
The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.Read More
The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride
Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.Read More
'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'
Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes
The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'
The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".Read More
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.Read More
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster
In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.Read More