'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Sex Focus: Sex games as a form of improving intimacy and connection.
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lisa Welch, Sex and Pleasure Educator
Today at 12:05
ANC NEC meets- what to expect and ANC set to discipline Mzwandile Masina on Ekuruleni motion of no confidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against... 11 November 2022 7:40 AM
Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped. 11 November 2022 6:14 AM
Early indicators of university success in first year We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students. 11 November 2022 4:12 AM
View all Local
ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of Sou... 10 November 2022 5:30 PM
Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa. 10 November 2022 5:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off Delivered to you every afternoon. 10 November 2022 12:53 PM
View all Politics
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead? Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Sh... 10 November 2022 7:23 PM
MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022. 10 November 2022 6:42 PM
View all Business
Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money? On 6 November, Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge posted onto their Instagram account that they were going to name and shame people who... 10 November 2022 2:53 PM
Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'. 9 November 2022 6:47 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I just think they froze before a ball was bowled': Manthorp on Proteas defeat South African cricket fans were left disappointed as the Proteas lost to the Netherlands on Sunday and crashed out of the T20 Worl... 7 November 2022 2:46 PM
Maart sinks Pirates with stunning 'goal of the season' contender Some have said Maarta's goal is a definite contender for "goal of the season" while Pirates fans expressed disappointment at what... 29 October 2022 5:31 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht. 6 November 2022 3:03 PM
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'. 6 November 2022 12:09 PM
J.R.R. Tolkien, the world’s richest dead celebrity, earned R9bn so far this year The long-dead South African-born author of The Lord of the Rings is the most-well-paid dead celebrity, according to Forbes. 1 November 2022 2:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money... 10 November 2022 8:12 PM
Cryptocurrency market rocked by near collapse of major platform FTX FTX had to reach out to archrival Binance for a bail-out, but that deal now also seems to be hanging in the balance. 9 November 2022 5:02 PM
US identifies members of Isis cell operating from KZN, plus linked companies The US sanctioning of the implicated parties comes just over a week after it warned of a possible terror attack in Sandton. 8 November 2022 6:14 PM
View all World
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
Uber Kenya agrees to drop commission rate after drivers protest in Nairobi Drivers were saying 'all they do is give us an app - we don't think they are worth 25%.' 2 November 2022 8:09 PM
SA's new 'champagne ambassador' aims to recognise champagne lovers around Africa This is a big development for South Africa and Africa says Shaun Anderson, 'Ambassador of the Embassy of the Order of Champagne'. 2 November 2022 7:11 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener. 10 November 2022 3:31 AM
'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together' Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category afte... 9 November 2022 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul' The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul... 8 November 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'

9 November 2022 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Melanie Verwoerd
State of the Nation
politicians
sale
South African Legislators for the Environment

Former ANC MP Melanie Verwoerd makes the point that there are still many MPs who do not fall into the "self-serving" category after witnessing a high-profile river clean-up in Cape Town.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Verwoerd, political commentator and former ANC MP.

- With the current narrative focused on the view that "all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving" Melanie Verwoerd reflects on a group of politicians who are trying to make a difference.

- The political analyst chats to Bruce Whitfield about the piece she wrote for News24 after witnessing MPs from different parties working together during a river clean-up.

National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za
National Assembly Members at Bokmakierie in Cape Town on a South African Legislators for the Environment clean-up mission. Image posted on Parliament of SA's website, parliament.gov.za

"One of the most prevalent narratives at the moment is that all politicians are corrupt, lazy and self-serving."

That's the introductory line of a piece political commentator Melanie Verwoerd wrote for News24.

The article may be titled "Where have all the good politicians gone?", but Verwoerd concludes that not all politicians are bad and there are many in fact who dedicate their lives to the greater good.

The former ANC MP reflects on the despair South Africans feel at the state of our nation, after witnessing a group of politicians of different parties working together during a river clean-up.

I was standing next to a waste-filled canal in a dangerous area called Hazendal in Cape Town. In the canal, with dirty sewage-filled water swirling around their wellington boots, was a group of politicians of different parties – all deeply committed to protecting the environment.

Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

I was very moved by it. After all, it's not every day that you see elected members of the ANC, UDM, EFF and DA working together on anything.

Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

She herself does despair often like many other South Africans, Verwoerd tells Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

However, every now and again something happens that makes her re-evaluate the gross generalisations we do make about our politicians Verwoerd says.

The point is there are still really many good politicians who are there because they believe in the greater good of South Africa... They want to serve the country and their constituents...

Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

...and they do. They are just not the ones who hit the headlines.

Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

It is true, of course, that there are many reasons to be angry with many politicians at the moment... but we mustn't forget that there are still a huge percentage of MPs who do not fall into that category.

Melanie Verwoerd, Former ANC MP and South African ambassador to Ireland

Scroll up to listen to Verwoerd's "good news perspective"


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I was moved, you don't often see elected political party members work together'




9 November 2022 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Melanie Verwoerd
State of the Nation
politicians
sale
South African Legislators for the Environment

More from Business

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected

10 November 2022 8:12 PM

It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: andreypopov / 123rf

Retiring amid market volatility - should you wait or go ahead?

10 November 2022 7:23 PM

Wealth Creed's Palesa Dube has valuable tips on managing the prevailing uncertainty if you're planning to retire - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MultiChoice bleeds Compact Plus subscribers but Premium picks up

10 November 2022 6:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Tim Jacobs about MultiChoice's results for the six months to end-September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan

10 November 2022 4:00 AM

Following two consecutive interest rate hikes, homeowners are feeling the pinch as they try and honour their bond commitments. Help is at hand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business plan. Picture: Pixabay.com

How to run a successful franchise

10 November 2022 3:58 AM

Ever wanted to own a franchise? Listen to our masterclass on what is required and what goes into owning a franchise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Joburg Roads Agency team resurfacing a road. Picture: @MyJRA/Twitter

'SA has excellent talent': Saice queries why Sanral tenders not given to locals

9 November 2022 6:02 PM

This follows the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) joint venture that has awarded four tenders to foreign contractors over local companies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: South African Police Service on Facebook

Hawks arrest man who faked his own death and lived 'undercover' for 23 years

9 November 2022 5:42 PM

67-year-old Robbie Smith and his wife lived undetected on the Garden Route after faking his death in Gauteng in 1999.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illustration of Greek mythological character Icarus. After making wings to fly, he flew too close to the Sun and fell back to Earth. © alexpokusay 123rf.com

Can Elon Musk make Twitter fly?

9 November 2022 5:15 PM

He got Tesla on the road and the sent SpaceX to the moon, but this may be even harder

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© inkdrop/123rf.com

COP27: Cut economic barriers to increase youth participation in climate action

11 November 2022 7:40 AM

As the continent with the youngest population worldwide, youth activism is an important voice that is needed in the fight against climate change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Local IPPs not sidelined in Eskom tenders – SA IPP Association

11 November 2022 6:14 AM

Power producers cited reasons related to strategic and financial constraints as the land on offer was underdeveloped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123stockbie/123rf

Early indicators of university success in first year

11 November 2022 4:12 AM

We look at the indicators that signal success for first-year university students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

Rand rallies, 'markets go berserk' as US inflation drops more than expected

10 November 2022 8:12 PM

It's good news but there is still interest rate pain on the way, summarises Professor Adrian Saville (Genera Capital) on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

10 November 2022 5:30 PM

Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrate the vaccine arrival on 1 February 2021. Picture: GCIS

Phala Phala or Digital Vibes: Two ANC President election bids dogged in scandal

10 November 2022 1:58 PM

Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on who, between incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize, handled their respective controversies better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© actionsports/123rf.com

Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert

10 November 2022 12:49 PM

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Wiese believes wheels of justice finally turning against Steinhoff's Jooste

10 November 2022 12:04 PM

"It is complicated and even I have to remind myself to be very patient, trust our institutions which are now on a much better footing than they were under the previous government, and they will get to the bottom of it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

10 November 2022 9:36 AM

"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

10 November 2022 5:30 PM

Lukhono Mguni, the head of policy and research at Rivonia Circle, comments on a recent Ipsos poll in which a large majority of South Africans believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Servants Association strike in Pretoria, 10 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/EWN.

Workers threaten to shut down SA if govt doesn't meet 10% wage hike demand

10 November 2022 5:21 PM

The Public Servants Association (PSA) kicked off its strike on Thursday, joined by health professionals union Hospersa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Servants Association members during a picket. Picture: PSA/Facebook

The Midday Report Express: Public Servants Association strike action kicks off

10 November 2022 12:53 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© actionsports/123rf.com

Red wave fails as Americans reject Trump in mid-term elections - expert

10 November 2022 12:49 PM

The US midterm election results show that Republicans are expected to win a narrow majority in the House of Representatives - but control of the Senate is still up in the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe Instagram

The revolutionary idea is to change Africa's future - Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe

10 November 2022 11:07 AM

Aubrey Masango speaks to Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, recognised by Forbes Africa as a rising young business leader on the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema addresses supporters at the Maluti civic centre at Matatiele in the Eastern Cape during the party's Women's Day event on 9 August 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

10 November 2022 9:36 AM

"We are not caving in; we are given two options which is to investigate or take the matter to court," says the SA Human Rights Commission, which maintains that "it is very clear that what they did incite violence, incite harm, and it propagated hatred."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shamila Batohi, the national director of public prosecutions at the National Prosecuting Authority. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - NPA boss Shamila Batohi

9 November 2022 7:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Lamola aims for ANC deputy president position

9 November 2022 10:03 AM

Lamola attempts to mount a fight to become the ANC’s second in command when it elects new leaders at its 55th national elective conference that is just weeks away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

Mayor Campbell mum on plans to mitigate Ekurhuleni waste collection crisis

9 November 2022 9:31 AM

Residents from Norkem Park and surrounding areas have been complaining about waste not being collected for almost two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

MANDY WIENER: Shamila Batohi has doused the NPA fire and is rebuilding the house

10 November 2022 3:31 AM

Shamila Batohi has done some redecorating since she became the NDPP - both literally and figuratively writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

9 November 2022 6:47 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler details why your credit score determines your financial wellbeing - 'It's your financial ID'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken Licken logo @ChickenLickenSA

Chicken Licken loses its battle to claim sole rights to the word 'soul'

8 November 2022 6:40 PM

The Supreme Court of Appeal says it's up to Chicken Licken to prove there would be confusion if much smaller restaurant chain Soul Souvlaki were allowed to continue trading under that name.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg Gay Pride 2022. Picture: Devon Thomas/Eyewitness News

The end of an era: Why we need to divorce ourselves from Pride

4 November 2022 5:53 PM

Pride, above all else, was created to be transgressive, assertive, and a political statement – but now it's turned its back on the community in favour of pink capitalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An e-toll gantry. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

'e-toll fiasco due to Sanral's arrogance and govt's lack of marketing savvy'

3 November 2022 5:47 PM

Branding expert Brendan Seery lets rip about the fundamental mistakes made by Sanral and the lessons the debacle holds for government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Our intelligence apparatus shouldn't be butt of comedians' jokes

3 November 2022 4:03 AM

The challenge now is convincing South Africans to have faith in the capabilities of these institutions, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from #FarewellFiesta ad by Ford UK on YouTube

Emotive video bids farewell to iconic Ford Fiesta: 'Thank you, and goodbye'

2 November 2022 5:19 PM

The Ford Fiesta's become an iconic small car since its launch in 1976. Now, Ford UK has released a tearjerker of a video to mark its "death".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken "SoulSister" ad on YouTube

[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales"

26 October 2022 5:42 PM

Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netflix's 'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster

25 October 2022 9:05 AM

In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective reflection on the impact of a serial killer for disturbing sexualisation, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC needs to regain voters' trust or risk poll pain - Rivonia Circle

Politics Local

'We are not caving in,' says SAHRC about EFF violence incitement claim

Local Politics

Saint and their sinners: Can you sue a bar for outing you for owing them money?

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Africa Tech Festival: 'African tech sector remains male-dominated'

11 November 2022 10:25 AM

CoJ council to meet and vote on DA's proposed R2bn loan

11 November 2022 10:06 AM

Parliament inquiry dismisses Mkhwebane's counsel's racism accusation

11 November 2022 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA