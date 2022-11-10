Financial Wellness: How to lower the monthly instalment on your home loan
High fuel prices and the rising cost of living are taking their toll on cash-strapped South Africans. Homeowners are also feeling the pinch after two consecutive interest rate hikes.
Samke Mhlongo founder and financial wellness consultant at TNC Wealth Partners said that there is help for cash-strapped homeowners.
By renegotiating the interest rate on your home loan, you can lower your monthly home loan installments.
There is not a general consensus on this as different banks have varied requirements. Mhlongo recommends homeowners enquire with the bank to see their available options.
A list of some requirements from the banks Mhlongo consulted are:
• Some prefer a credit profile that is in good standing.
• Other banks renegotiate only if the home loan is in distress or stands to be foreclosed.
• Other financial institutions require a home loan that has been in existence for over two years.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
