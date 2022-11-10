How to run a successful franchise





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Fred Makgato, CEO of the Franchise Association of South Africa (Fasa), about opening and running a successful franchise.

Makgato says that Fasa exists as a way of leveling the playing field as it has principles and ethical codes that align with what it wants to achieve.

Makgato describes a franchise as a business that the owner has established and mastered, and is convinced that their business can be operated by another person, where you give someone the right to use your brand and intellectual property.

Makgato says that they encourage franchising because the brand already exists and has proven to be successful so franchisees buy into a system that is bringing profit.

Here are some of the advantages according to Makgato:

• Franchisees have access to disclosure, which shows how the business works and returns on investment.

• The brand is already established, so franchisees can operate immediately.

According to Makgato, this does not always guarantee success because it is up to the franchisee how they run their business.

The success comes from you playing according to the rule book. The operations manual tells you what to do, the problem comes in with the franchisee - it is how you run your business where it counts. Fred Makgato, CEO of FASA

Makgato adds that If you can see the franchisee is struggling, let Fasa intervene and save the business.

At times you have the passion, the money but you do not have the skills, so you need to go for training. Fred Makgato, CEO of FASA

Makgato says that some of the issues that lead to business failure are franchisees not being aware of the kind of services their employees offer to customers.

You need to be a people person, if you cannot manage the team, it becomes a problem. Fred Makgato, CEO of FASA

