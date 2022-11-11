Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Family Matters: Teasing in the family & when does it cross the line?
Siyabonga Ntshangase - Psychologist
Parenting & Parents: How to Prevent Drownings in children ahead of the summer school holidays
Chiedza Mujeni - Assistant Director at Child Safe
The Naked Scientist
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Vodacom's interim results
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Business Book feature
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Lerato Mvelase, Actress
Lerato Mvelase - Actress
The Clement Manyathela Show
COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Climate change
United Nations Climate Summit
rmb
COP27
COP27 conference
Africa Focus

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed.

The 27th annual United Nations Climate Summit (COP27) kicked off this week on Monday 8th November. Hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this year’s conference will feature discussions by world leaders on how they plan on tackling climate change following a year of extreme temperature records and climate-related disasters. The conference will also focus on how countries worldwide are honouring last year’s pledge to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

To keep our listeners up to date on the latest at COP27, Motheo Khoaripe hosts the COP27 Focus segment every morning at 7:30 am until the conference ends. COP27 Focus with Motheo Khoaripe is brought to you by RMB.

In case you’ve missed any of Motheo’s updates, here are some notable moments from COP27 so far:

President Ramaphosa unveiled the South African government’s R1.5 trillion Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP)

mhqacwv7axjlupuho8g8jpg

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa officially handed over South Africa’s R1.5-trillion Just Energy Transition (JET) investment plan to the International Partners Group (IPG) at the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

The partnership was developed At COP26 in Glasgow last year in talks with the European Union, the US, France, Germany, and the UK.

South Africa needs more climate grants from first-world countries, not loans.

For South Africa’s energy transition to be successful, funding pledged by international partners needs to be predominantly grants and not loans. The latter will result in the country falling into further debt.

"We have communicated [the amount we need for our transition] to our partners, and have said that because South Africa carries a sizeable loan burden, which it has to service from its fiscus, we require more grant funding," said Ramaphosa.

“We’re on a highway to climate hell,” and other quotes from world leaders.

We face impending catastrophe, with warning signs already unbearably disastrous.

William Ruto, President of Kenya

We should clearly say the rich countries - the top polluters - are the ones who are most to blame for endangering humanity.

Faustin Archange Touadera, President of Central African Republic

We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

All coal-powered power plants to be replaced with renewable energy by 2030.

Aging coal-fired power plants will be replaced with renewable energy resources as part of the country's JET plan. One of the stations being retired is the Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga - which will function as an example of the government's JET plan.

We are already scaling up investment in renewable energy, and are on course to retire several of our ageing coal-fired power plants by the end of 2030.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

To stay up to date with the latest COP27 developments tune in to 702 every morning at 7:30 am for COP27 Focus with Motheo Khoaripe, brought to you by RMB.




